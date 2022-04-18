Soybeans rise slightly in Chicago this beginning of the week following war and…

The soybean market resumes the week registering small increases on the Chicago Stock Exchange in the trading session of this Monday (18). Close to 7:50 am (Brasilia time), quotations rose between 4.50 and 7.75 points on the main expiry dates, taking May to US$ 16.88 and August being quoted at US$ 16.30 per bushel.

Prices rise and continue to follow the still very positive fundamentals for the oilseed, including very tight supply and demand, despite being a little more contained, remains present. The point of attention is still the new outbreak of Covid in China, one of the worst moments since the beginning of the pandemic.

Last week, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) reported new soybean sales to China and NOPA (National Oilseed Processors Association) reported the country’s crush data with strong numbers.

The weather in the US for the 2022/23 crop is also monitored very closely by the market in Chicago.

“The climate in the American Midwest remained dry throughout the weekend, which possibly implies a delay in spring planting and brings more problems to winter wheat”, explains the director general of Grupo Labhoro, Ginaldo Sousa.

The war, alongside fundamentals, also remains on traders’ radar.

“We have to consider the new Russian attacks on Ukraine, after almost two weeks of silence and the signaling that the Russians will continue the war, mainly, now with new help from the American government, sending US$ 800 million in weapons, etc. Also we saw that Germany is going to send 1 billion euros to help Ukraine and that, for Putin, was a provocation”, says Sousa. “With the war, Ukrainian planting tends to reduce with each passing day, which creates the feeling that there will be a lack of food on the planet”.