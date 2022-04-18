Startup MoonPay receives $86.7 million in contributions from celebrities

Last Wednesday (13), the cryptocurrency startup MoonPay received a contribution of US$ 86.7 million. In short, the investment came from important celebrities such as Matthew McConaughey, Gwyneth Paltrow, Steve Aoki, Justin Bieber, Sound Ventures (by Ashton Kutcher), Brie Larson, Gal Gadot, Eva Longoria, Paris Hilton, Bruce Willis, among others. Not bad, is it? Below, check out the details of this news.

According to MoonPay, “Strategic investors represent industries on the brink of transformation by Web 3 technology”. In a press release, Paltrow states that:

“Web 3 is inspiring the entertainment and commerce industry at large to reimagine how we create communities, connect with fans, create value and manage intellectual property.”

Meanwhile, Aoki, who is creating his own brand via non-fungible tokens (or NFTs) from Ethereum and the metaverse, said: “It won’t be enough to launch new sales and hope they work. You need to be much more participatory. Web 3 makes that possible.”

In 2019, MoonPay was created, and by 2021, it had already raised $555 million in a “series A” round led by Coatue and Tiger Global Management. From there, its valuation reached US$ 3.4 billion. The service even says it has 10 million users in 160 countries.

Its basic utility is to integrate with other crypto services so that users can buy crypto with a credit or debit card. The service processes NFT transactions for OpenSea and is known for facilitating Bored Apes acquisitions for celebrities.

Image: eamesBot / Shutterstock.com