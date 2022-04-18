Starzplay Releases Unreleased Clip of the Last Episode of the Season of ‘Power Book IV:Force’ | SEGS

STARZPLAY, STARZ’s international premium streaming platform, today released a never-before-seen clip from the highly-anticipated final episode of the season of Power Book IV: Force, which airs this Sunday, April 17th. The series, from executive producers Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and Courtney A. Kemp, has already been renewed for a second season by STARZPLAY.

Power Book IV: Force centers on fan-favorite character Tommy Egan after he cuts ties and puts New York in his rearview mirror for good. As Tommy leaves New York after losing Ghost, LaKeisha and the only city he’s ever known, he takes a quick detour to close an old wound that has haunted him for decades. What was supposed to be a quick stop turns into a labyrinth of family secrets and lies that Tommy thought were buried long ago. One step leads to another and Tommy quickly finds himself in Chicago’s drug game, slipping between the city’s two biggest gangs. In a city divided by race, Tommy crosses the line, becoming the axis that not only unites them – but holds the power to see them fall apart. As the first season unfolds at breakneck speed, Tommy uses his outsider status to his advantage, breaking all the local rules and rewriting them in his quest to become Chicago’s biggest drug dealer.

Power Book IV: Force stars Joseph Sikora (“Power”, “Ozark”); Isaac Keys (“Get Shorty,” “The Oath”); Lili Simmons (“Banshee”, “Ray Donovan”); Gabrielle Ryan (“The Haves and the Have Nots,” “Bonding”); Shane Harper (“A Teacher”), also an actor on the STARZPLAY original series Hightown; Kris D. Lofton (“Ballers”, “Empire”); Anthony Fleming III (“Prison Break”, “The Beast”); Lucien Cambric (“Chicago PD,” “The Chi”) and Tommy Flanagan (“Sons of Anarchy,” “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”).

How to access STARZPLAY in Brazil:

STARZPLAY subscribers have access to exclusive premium programming, including the STARZ Originals series on the same day they are released in the US. Highlights include executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s explosive “Power” Universe; the dark comedy “Shining Vale” with Courteney Cox; and “Gaslit,” the long-awaited and modern adaptation of the Watergate scandal in the United States, starring Oscar winners Julia Roberts and Sean Penn. Other standout series include the STARZPLAY original series “Express,” which follows the victim of a lightning kidnapping, and “Señorita 89,” set in the dark glamor of 1980s Mexico; and acquisitions such as the groundbreaking period drama “The Great,” starring Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult; plus a blockbuster movie library with thousands of hours of entertainment.

– The STARZPLAY app for iOs and Android is available for download on iPhone and iPad, as well as a wide variety of Android devices. Up to four users can watch content simultaneously and enjoy offline downloads of selected series and movies. App users can enjoy personalized series and movie recommendations based on their interests and select their preferred audio and subtitle language.

– Download for iOS: starz.tv/starzplayiOS

– Download for Android: starz.tv/starzplayAnd

– STARZPLAY is available on Prime Video channels via the Prime Video app to watch anytime, anywhere on smart TVs, iOS or Android mobile devices, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Fire tablets and game consoles and via the web via www.primevideo.com/starzplay.

– Apple TV App subscribers can also watch online or enjoy downloads of their favorite series and movies through the STARZPLAY app, which is available on iPhones, iPads, Apple TV and select Samsung smart TVs.

– STARZPLAY is available on Roku® streaming devices and Roku TV™ models.

– STARZPLAY is available to Claro Pay TV subscribers through NOW, to watch whenever and wherever they want, on TV or in the NOW app, which can also be accessed by subscribers’ smartphones, tablets and computers.

– STARZPLAY subscribers through Vivo’s postpaid, control and prepaid plans can watch movies and series online or download to watch offline on up to 4 devices at the same time, including iOS and Android smartphones, tablets, browsers and Chromecast.

– All Sky prepaid and postpaid customers can access STARZPLAY on the DirectTV Go platform using their Sky credentials.

– STARZPLAY is available on the DirectTVGo platform for both DirectTV Go subscribers and Sky subscribers today.

– STARZPLAY subscribers can use their credentials to access the direct-to-consumer app on LG Smart TVs.

