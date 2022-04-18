Stay on top of Monday’s top 5 market news By Investing.com



By Noreen Burke and Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – U.S. futures pointed to a bearish open on Monday, with markets in a cautious mood ahead of a busy week of first-quarter earnings, while concerns over the war in Ukraine and a hawkish continue to weigh. Oil prices retreat from three-week highs, with data from China pointing to economic weakness contributing to the risky mood. In Brazil, the government is advancing its post-pandemic normalization plans.

Here’s what you need to know about the financial markets on Monday, April 18th.

1. Wall Street should open lower

US stock markets are expected to open slightly lower later as investors brace for a busy week of earnings reports against a backdrop of uncertainty over the future path of interest rates.

Bank of America (NYSE:) (SA:) reports quarterly results on Monday ahead of the opening, along with Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:) and financial services firm Charles Schwab.

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:) (SA:), Citigroup (NYSE:) (SA:), Morgan Stanley (NYSE:) (SA:) and Wells Fargo (NYSE:) (SA: released first-quarter results last week. And while all four came in ahead of estimates, they also reported sharp declines in earnings.

Tesla (NASDAQ:) (SA:) may be forced to delay plans to start reopening its Shanghai factory by one day after three weeks of lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak in the region, due to logistical problems with its supplier. . Investors will also be keeping an eye on Twitter (NYSE:) (SA:) stocks on Monday, following a cryptic tweet from Tesla CEO Elon Musk saying “Love Me Tender” days after he took aim at Twitter with a $43 billion cash takeover bid.

At 8:00 am, futures for the futures were down 0.40%, while the 100 and the future were down 0.25% and 0.54%, respectively.

All three major US stock indexes closed lower on Thursday ahead of the Good Friday holiday and posted a weekly loss, pressured by rising US Treasury yields.

2. Oil drops from 3-week highs

Oil prices have retreated from their highest levels in three weeks as concerns over slowing demand from China offset concerns over tight global supply amid the fallout from the war in Ukraine.

As of 8:04 am, U.S. crude futures were down 0.44% at $105.91, while futures were down 0.29% at $111.38 a barrel.

While first-quarter growth beat forecasts, a sharp decline in retail sales in March raised concerns about the outlook for the world’s second-largest economy, which is already suffering from COVID-19 lockdowns.

Oil prices rose earlier as supply disruptions in Libya raised concerns over the deepening crisis in Ukraine, with major oil traders trying to avoid Russian barrels to evade EU sanctions on Russia, second largest oil exporter in the world.

3. The end of the Covid emergency in Brazil

The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, announced yesterday, 17, that the ordinance declaring a Public Health Emergency of National Importance (Espin) due to the coronavirus pandemic will be revoked. Vaccines approved by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) on an emergency basis, such as Coronavac and Janssen, will be valid for one year after the revocation of Espin.

There will be a period of between 30 and 90 days of vacancy between the end of Espin and the new normative act disciplining this decision, according to Valor Econômico. The Public Health Emergency had been defended by President Jair Bolsonaro for weeks, to expand the sense of normality after two years of pandemic.

The closure of Enfin may also affect the performance of states and municipalities in the fight against the pandemic, whose end has not yet been decreed by the World Health Organization (WHO).

This Sunday, Brazil recorded 2,541 new cases of Covid-19, reaching a total of 30,252,618 infections, according to data released by the Ministry of Health. There were also 22 more deaths from the disease, bringing the total number of Covid-19 deaths in the country to 661,960.

Brazil has so far vaccinated more than 80% of the population with at least one dose, and more than 70% of the population with two doses or a single dose against Covid-19.

4. Search for security

The risky mood in the markets boosted demand for safe-haven assets, pushing up to one-month highs and boosting the .

US gold futures were up 0.77% to hit $1,990.20 at 8:07 am.

The was at 100.70, up 0.4% on the day, while it fluctuated after Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Monday the currency’s recent movements were “quite sharp”, his warning. stronger still on the risks arising from the depreciation of the currency, which has seen two-decade lows against the dollar.

US bond yields rose, with 2-year and 10-year Treasury yields around 2.49% and 2.86% respectively overnight.

5. Bullard speech, start of IMF and World Bank spring meetings

Investors will be awaiting a speech from the chairman of the St. Louis, at the end of the day.

Bullard was the only official on the Fed’s Federal Open Market Committee to vote in favor of a half-percentage-point rate hike at the central bank’s March meeting, rather than the 0.25% hike the bank delivered.

A half-percentage-point increase at the Fed’s upcoming May 4-5 meeting is seen as almost certain as the central bank moves more aggressively to fight inflation, which has been at a four-decade high.

Also on Monday, the spring meeting of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank begins.

