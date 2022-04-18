Stronger real does not work as a ‘silver bullet’ to hold back inflation, say economists

BRASILIA – Quoted by the president of the central bank, Roberto Campos Netoas a potential mitigation in the complicated scenario of inflationthe strengthening of the real is not seen as a “silver bullet” by economists in the financial market.

The projections for the dollar have even fallen, but estimates for the National Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA) continue in the opposite direction. Accounts carried out by some institutions show that not even replicating the current level of R$ 4.70 would put inflation close to the target, including in 2023, which is the main focus of monetary policy. Others explain that it is still too early to be confident that the dollar will continue at this level, especially in light of the electoral uncertainties and gives interest rate hike in the US.

A week ago, after recognizing the surprise with the March IPCA (1.62%) and indicate that the BC would reassess the trend, opening the door more to the continuation of the increase in the Selic rate in addition to 12.75%, Campos Neto cited the exchange rate appreciation as a kind of mitigating factor for inflation ahead. The dollar went from BRL 5.57 at the end of 2021 to BRL 4.69 at the close of last Thursday, 14th. “Part of the exchange rate improvement is not reflected in inflation rates. We see some projections that take little into account consideration the appreciation of the exchange”, he said, in an event of the Traders Club and gives Arko Advice.

On Thursday the 14th, for example, the Santander Brazil reduced the projection for the exchange rate at the end of this year, from R$5.40 to R$5.00, and at the end of next year, from R$5.25 to R$4.80, but raised the projection to the IPCA from 6.0% to 7.9% in 2022 and from 3.7% to 4.0% next year. The target for this year is 3.50%, with a margin of 2.0% to 5.00%, that is, it should be the second year of noncompliance by the BC with its main objective. For 2023, the central target is 3.25%, (1.75% to 4.75% band).

Even XP Investimentoswhich sees balance at the current level of the dollar, raised the forecast for official inflation from 7.0% to 7.40% this year and kept the estimate for 2023 at 4.00%. .75% to 13.75%.

In the economist’s opinion Leonardo França Costagives ASA Investmentseven considering the current exchange rate, at R$ 4.70, and the Petroleum at US$ 100, as in the BC alternative scenario, the projections for the IPCA are 6.50% this year and 4.00% in 2023. “Even with the commodities (basic products, such as food and iron ore) helping, inflation is still above the target”, he says, citing as unfavorable vectors for inflation the high levels of services and industrial goods, which should cause an inertial effect on prices. “Tight monetary policy (high interest rates) will help with the inertia of services and industrial goods, but it won’t be as fast.”

The official projection for the IPCA for France Costa is 7.20% for 2022 and 4.20% for 2023, considering a recent exchange rate revision from R$5.50 to 5.10. For the economist, the prospect of a troubled presidential election in Brazil and a greater increase in interest rates in developed countries should prevent the dollar from continuing at today’s level.

The Economist João Fernandespartner of Asset Quantities, already incorporates the exchange rate appreciation to R$ 4.70 in the projection for the 2022 IPCA, currently at 8.3%, slightly benefiting the 2023 IPCA, projected at 4.3%. “Even after incorporating this recent appreciation of the real in the projections, we continue with a scenario above the target in both years. In the case of 2022, above the ceiling of the target”, emphasizes the economist, who projects Selic at 13.50% at the end of the cycle.

The chief economist of Original Bank, Marco Caruso, argues that the exchange rate pass through to domestic inflation is faster and stronger at a time of depreciation of the Brazilian currency, than when the real strengthens. “We should see food and fuel improving from now on, but I don’t see why change my IPCA for the year, which today is at 7.7%”, he considers, citing a projection of 13.25% for the Selic.

Citing also the longer transfer in moments of strengthening of the real, the chief economist of Fiber Bank, Cristiano Oliveira, considers that, when it appears, the impact should be relevant, especially on items related to commodities and industrial goods. Today, he projects 8.3% for the IPCA in 2022 and between 4.0% and 4.5% next year.

for the economist Basiliki Litvacgives MCM Consultants, the high level of uncertainties still limits exchange rate revisions downwards even with the current more favorable level. “The main uncertainties are related to the unfolding and persistence of the conflict in Ukraine, with reflections on commodity prices, more restrictive monetary policy in the US and turmoil arising from an eventual more troubled electoral scenario.”