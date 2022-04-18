Super Premiere of Birds of Prey, Bound By Blood, with Joel Kinnaman and more on Telecine

Telecine Pipoca shows the The Croods Double Program on the 1st of March. The Croods, at 16:55, shows the prehistoric family having to brave the unknown world after leaving their cave during an earthquake. Already in The Croods 2: A New Eraat 6:40 pm, they find a new place to live, but they have to deal with a more evolved family and a new threat.

The special Wednesday of the Mummies is the highlight of Telecine Action on March 2nd. The channel displays The Scorpion Kingat 12:15 pm, The Scorpion King: A Warrior’s Sagaat 1:55 pm, The Scorpion King 3 — Battle for Redemption, at 3:55 pm, The Scorpion King 4: On the Pursuit of Powerat 5:50 pm, The Mummyat 19:45, The return of the mummyat 10 pm, and The Mummy — Emperor’s Tombat 0:15 am.

The unprecedented action Bound by Blood, with Joel Kinnaman, premieres on Telecine Premium on March 4, at 10 pm, on the Première Telecine label. At just 8 years old, Peter witnesses his sister’s death, run over by a neighbor. Seeing his father, corrupted by grief, become a violent man, he turns away from this place of suffering. But when the wounds of the past come back to haunt him, he is plunged into a dangerous cycle of revenge.

Telecine Fun will entertain children with the special animations My Alien Friend, also on March 4th. The program has Astro Kidwith the voice of Édouard Baer, ​​at 20:20, planet 51with the voices of Dwayne Johnson, Jessica Biel and Justin Long, at 10 pm, and Every one in his housewith the voices of Jim Parsons, Rihanna and Steve Martin, at 11:40 pm.

Birds Of Prey: Harley Quinn And Her Fantabulous Emancipation premieres on Telecine Premium on March 5, at 10 pm, in the Super Premiere Session. In Gotham City, Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett), Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) and police officer Renée Montoya (Rosie Perez) form an exceptional group of villainous heroes to save a girl from the criminal Black Mask.

On March 6, Telecine Cult airs the special On the Streets of Los Angeles. Programming starts with The Big Lebowskiby the Coen brothers, at 3:45 pm, continues with Los Angeles Escapeby John Carpenter, at 5:50 pm, Chinatownby Roman Polanski, at 7:40 pm, Los Angeles: Forbidden Cityby Curtis Hanson, at 10 pm, and ends with the lost roadby David Lynch, at 12:30 am.