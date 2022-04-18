Tatum Decides at Timeout, Celtics Beat Nets in Game 1 | nba

Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets promise a historic first-round run of the 2022 playoffs, and the first game already showed why. This Sunday afternoon, in Boston, the home team made it 115 to 114 with Jayson Tatum’s decisive basket at the burst of the clock. There were 20 leadership changes until the result was confirmed after reviewing the video by the referees.

The star scored 31 points and led the Celtics, who saw their 15-point lead in the third quarter turn a 5-point lead in the final stage. Kyrie Irving scored 18 in the last quarter alone, 39 in the game, despite much booing and taunting from the Boston crowd. The point guard was an idol in the rival, but did not have a friendly exit when he went to the Nets in 2019.

The Celtics had four players with 20 points or more. Jaylen Brown had 23. Al Horford had 20 with 15 rebounds. Marcus Smart, one of the favorites for the defender of the year award, contributed 20 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists. On the other side, Kevin Durant scored 23 points, but he didn’t have a good game in terms of use. There were only 9 baskets in 24 court attempts.

Boston continues the excellent phase of the final stretch of the regular season, when it won 28 of the last 35 duels. Center Robert Williams did not play, with a knee injury, but could still reappear during the series against the Nets. The scenario is the same for Ben Simmons, who may debut in Brooklyn in the next few days. Game 2 of the series is next Wednesday at 8pm, also in Boston.

Jayson Tatum scores the winning basket — Photo: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Celtics

Jayson Tatum (31 pts, 4 rebs, 8 asts)

Jaylen Brown (23 pts, 5 rebs, 4 steals)

Al Horford (20 pts, 15 rebs)

Marcus Smart (20 pts, 7 rebs, 6 asts, 4 baskets of three)

nets

Kyrie Irving (39 pts, 5 rebs, 6 asts, 4 steals, 6 threes)

Kevin Durant (23 pts, 4 rebs)

Goran Dragic (14 pts, 5 rebs)

Nic Claxton (13 pts, 8 rebs, 3 blocks)

Jayson Tatum celebrates the victory — Photo: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

points in the bottle

Celtics 56

Nets 32

second chance points

Celtics 18

nets 11

Transition points

Celtics 21

Nets 17

field shots

Celtics 42/89 (47.2%)

Nets 42/78 (53.8%)

three shots

Celtics 12/33 (36.4%)

Nets 11/24 (45.8%)

free throws

Celtics 19/24 (79.2%)

Nets 19/24 (79.2%)

Scoring chart — Photo: NBA

First period – Celtics 29 to 28: Boston started hot and went up to 7 points, but the Nets turned around in two minutes. The home team bet on the transition game (12 points to 2) and on the perimeter shots (4 of 9 against 1 of 4). Horford started with 10 points. Seth Curry was Brooklyn’s top scorer with 9.

Second period – Nets 33 to 32: In an electric first half full of alternatives, the two teams exchanged leadership 17 times and drew 8 times. Irving scored 11 points in the partial, a total of 15. Durant didn’t get past 7, with 2 of 10 on field shots. On the other side, Tatum had 11 for a total of 15. Brown had 8. Score tied at 61 in the break.

Kevin Durant receives double tag — Photo: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Third quarter – Celtics 35 to 24: Boston opened 15 points and saw the gap drop to 6. It could have decreased even more in a sequence in which Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum hit Kevin Durant in a row. The Nets star was 7 out of 19 on the court, on an unhappy night so far. Tatum scored 12 in the partial, a total of 27. Score from 96 to 85 for the home team.

Fourth period – Nets 29 to 19: Brooklyn got an unanswered 13-point streak to turn the score around early in the last quarter – Kyrie’s 10. The point guard scored another 9 points. The duel went to the decision in the last seconds. In a play where coach Ime Udoka could ask for a timeout and didn’t, the Celtics rotated the ball until they found Jayson Tatum. The company’s star attacked the basket alone and dropped in time to get the win.