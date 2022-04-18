Tatum flips on last play as Celtics beat Nets in big game

In one of the most anticipated clashes of the first round of playoffs, the Boston Celtics snatched a victory over the Brooklyn Nets at TD Garden with a last-throw basket from Jayson Tatum. The decisive move resulted in the turn of the score, which ended 115 to 114 for the home team, this Sunday (17). Despite a great game by Kyrie Irving, who scored 39 points, the Celtics’ great third quarter made the final score count.

The duel was very disputed from the beginning and was marked by the large amount of fouls committed by both teams. As a result, only 18 infractions were committed in the first quarter, making it the league record in the first quarter. Finally, there were 50 fouls in all, 26 for the New York team and 24 for Boston. This was a reflection of the level of contention in the game. Thus, the first half ended with equal score. However, on the return of the break, the Celtics took the reins of the match and opened 11 points of advantage.

In the final quarter, however, the Nets came back better and Kevin Durant finally got into the game. Likewise, Irving maintained a great pace, which earned him 18 points in the final 12 minutes, and then the stars managed to get ahead of the score. The game, however, remained close until, in Brooklyn’s last attack, Durant failed to convert a contested three-pointer. In response, Tatum took advantage of the last seconds to convert a layup and give final numbers to the duel.

In addition to the decisive ball, Tatum ended the match with 31 points and eight assists. Jaylen Brown, with 23 points, Marcus Smart, with 20 and Al Horford with a double-double of 20 points and 15 rebounds, were the great names of the Celtics. For the Nets, Durant took a while to get going, but ended the night with 23 points.

Now, the teams face each other, again in Boston, next Wednesday (20), at 20:00 (Brasília time).

(0) Brooklyn Nets 114 x 115 Boston Celtics (1)

highlights

Brooklyn

Kyrie Irving: 39 points, five rebounds, six assists, four steals, 6-10 from the perimeter and 9-9 on free throws

Kevin Durant: 23 points, four rebounds and three assists

Goran Dragic: 14 points and five rebounds

Nicolas Claxton: 13 points, eight rebounds and three blocks

Boston

Jayson Tatum: 31 points, four rebounds, eight assists, 3-7 from the perimeter and 10-12 on free throws

Jaylen Brown: 23 points, five rebounds, three assists and four steals

Marcus Smart: 20 points, seven rebounds, six assists, 4-9 from the perimeter

Al Horford: 20 points and 15 rebounds

