Tchê Tchê chooses Botafogo’s shirt 6, but doesn’t want to know about being a side: ‘I didn’t come with that intention, I’m a midfielder’

The Tchê Tchê midfielder was presented this Monday as another reinforcement of the Botafogo and wore jersey number 6, the number that belonged to Jonathan Silva. The new alvinegro player tells why he chose the number, he revealed he did not pay attention to the fact that it is a historic shirt, but he has already made it clear that he has no intention of playing on the sides, a role he has already played in his career.

– I didn’t come with that intention, no (laughs). I’m a midfielder, people abroad tend to use the 6, I used it at Dynamo Kiev too, it’s a special number, there are midfielders who use it and the one I like the most is Thiago Alcântara, he’s a guy I admire . I learned about the representation of shirt 6 here and it’s an honor, when I made this choice I didn’t know, but I’m very happy. I can promise that I will work hard and, as with other clubs, I will leave everything on the field so that they are happy with my work – he said.

Tchê Tchê did not hide the satisfaction of having transferred to Botafogo, with a three-year contract. And he said that Glorioso will fight for great things, after beating Ceará on Sunday away from home.

– It is a privilege for me to be wearing this shirt, I am very happy. I’m very happy to be here and be part of this project, it’s a giant club, I’m sure I came to help. Of course, the club is undergoing a revamp and that requires a little patience. The work has been well done and this was proven yesterday in the match, a very important victory, it shows that the club aims for great things – said Tchê Tchê.

