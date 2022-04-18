Tchê Tchê makes himself available to play Wednesday and ‘leaves behind’ past achievements: ‘I come to make a new story at Botafogo’

Officially presented by Botafogo this Monday, midfielder Tchê Tchê gave good statements to the press and at all times focused on helping the team in this reconstruction process. Two-time Brazilian champion – for Atlético-MG and Palmeiras -, the player wants to leave the past “behind” and focus on writing new pages of achievements now in Glorioso.

– Really, I come to make a new story in Botafogo. What happened, happened. It’s no use just arriving with the name and not yielding anything, I’ll understand the demand – said Tchê Tchê, who doesn’t see it with the status of “weight reinforcement”:

– I don’t see it as a heavy responsibility, but it’s nice. It shows that I work well, I’m a very serious person. I know how to play at the right moment and be serious in any situation. I come from clubs that have won everything, now we are going to fight for things to happen here, Botafogo’s history is huge. We just need to get back on the path of titles.

Tchê Tchê has already made himself available to debut for Botafogo this Wednesday, against Ceilândia, for the Copa do Brasil. He is still waiting for his name to appear on the CBF IDB.

– I arrived prepared, ready, but there was no time to be registered because of the holiday and I ended up not going (for the game against Ceará). I’m ready, when the teacher thinks I can go to the game I’ll be ready – he stressed.