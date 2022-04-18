Teams Search for Missing After Floods Kill Over 400 in South Africa | World

More than 400 people have died in South Africa as a result of heavy rains that hit the country’s east coast this week, a country official said on Sunday. Rescue teams search for missing people amid expectations of more rainy weather.
The majority of deaths as a result of floods and landslidestook place in the region of the city of Durban, one of the main African ports in the province of Kwazulu-Natal.
A member of a rescue team searches a site destroyed by flooding on Sunday (17) in Dassenhoek, near Durban, South Africa (Photo: Rogan Ward/Reuters)
“The death toll has risen to 443,” Sihle Zikalala, the provincial minister, told a news conference. About 63 people are still missing.
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office said in a statement Saturday night that he had postponed a working visit to Saudi Arabia to focus on the disaster. Ramaphosa will meet with ministers to assess a response to the crisis.
Containers collapsed due to heavy rains that hit eastern South Africa – Photo: Reuters
Effects of global warming
The affected South African east coast is pointed out by many scientists as one of the main regions in the world that are already feeling the effects of global warming.
The rains, which reached levels not seen in more than 60 years, toppled bridges and roads and cut off much of this coastal region of the Indian Ocean.
More than 250 schools were affected and thousands of homes were destroyed – the authorities estimate that more than 6,000 homes, including houses and informal housing, were damaged.
A road was completely flooded due to the rains on the east coast of South Africa – Photo: Reuters
In a note, the local non-governmental organization Gift of the Givers described “roads turned into rivers” and people trapped under collapsed walls.
The public railway company Prasa announced the suspension of its services in the region, due to landslides and rubble on the tracks.
The local authorities asked the population to avoid displacement and for those who live in high areas to shelter their neighbors affected by the rains.
The rains also caused major power cuts, affected water supplies and blocked roads.
Neighboring countries experience natural disasters from tropical storms almost every year, but South Africa is generally protected from storms in the Indian Ocean.
These rains were not tropical, they were caused by a meteorological phenomenon that brought rain and cold to much of the country.
When the storms hit the hotter and wetter climate of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) province, where Durban is located, it rained even more.