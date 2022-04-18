Kate Hudson turns 43 this Tuesday (19). The actress began her career on television and made her film debut, with hits such as An Adventure in the Desert (1998). However, his most prominent role was in almost famous (2000), which earned him Golden Globe and Oscar nominations. Since then, she has mainly made comedy films. The actress also sings. By the way, she has already participated in the series glee, and the musical nine (2009). If you’re a fan of hers, check out the 5 best movies with Kate Hudson below.

The 5 Best Movies with Kate Hudson

1. Almost Famous

2001 · 2h 03min · Dramatic comedy

In Almost Famous, an avid rock ‘n’ roll fan lands a job at the American magazine Rolling Stone, to accompany the band Stillwater on their first tour of the United States. However, the more he gets involved with the band, the more he loses the objectivity of his work. Anyway, he soon finds himself part of the rock scene of the 70s.

Available on Star+ and for rent on Amazon Prime Video

2. Brides at War

2009 · 1h 40min · Comedy / Romance

Emma (Anne Hathaway) and Liv (Kate Hudson) have been friends since childhood. In addition, they planned at that time in detail what their weddings would be like. One of them is very important: that the ceremony take place at the Plaza Hotel, the place where the most famous weddings in New York take place. Now, at 26, they are about to get married. But an error in marking the dates causes them to coincide, generating a dispute between the now ex-friends for who will do the ceremony in the dreamed place.

Available on HBO Max, Star+ and Amazon Prime Video.

3. How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

2003 · 1h 50min · Romance / Comedy

Ben Barry (Matthew McConaughey) is a publicist who makes a big bet with his boss. First, if he makes a woman fall in love with him in 10 days, he will be responsible for a competitive diamond campaign that belongs to the company. So, Ben’s chosen victim is Andie Anderson (Kate Hudson). She is a feminist journalist working on a story about how to lose a man in 10 days. In fact, the girl is determined to make the life of any man who approaches her hell. Finally, both meet in a bar, and they choose each other as the target of their plans.

Available on Amazon Prime Video.

4. Marshall: Equality and Justice

1h 58min · Biography / Drama

Before becoming the first African-American Supreme Court justice, Thurgood Marshall (Chadwick Boseman) must fight a career-defining case. So, he decides to defend Josepho Spell (Sterling K. Brown). Furthermore, Spell is a black man who is being accused of attacking a white socialite in his room. However, the man swears that he is not guilty of the crime.

Available on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV.

5. Ready to Love

· 1h 46min · Romance

Marley Corbett (Kate Hudson) is a fun-loving young woman afraid to give herself completely in a relationship. However, she will use humor to prevent problems from escalating. But, she is taken by surprise when, when visiting doctor Julian Goldstein (Gael García Bernal). Finally, she ends up finding out that she has a serious illness.

Available on Amazon Prime Video.

Anyway, did you like the list of movies with Kate Hudson?

