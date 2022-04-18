The Batman was the most pirated movie of the last week

As usual, the folks at BitTorrent have revealed their list of most pirated movies over the past week. At the top of this week’s table we have the The Batman he who arrived today on the streaming platform of HBO Max. In second position we have a debut, X which thus pushes last week’s leader to third position Spider-Man: No Way Home.

This week we have 2 premieres in this TOP10, that of the film we revealed above, and the film that is in 7th position. Also, and naturally, compared to last week’s table, a lot seems to have changed.

The data in this weekly download table is estimated by TorrentFreak and is for informational and educational reference only. All movies on the list are Web-DL / Webrip / HDRip / BDrip / DVDrip unless otherwise noted.

Here are the 10 most downloaded movies this week on BitTorrent

The Batman X Spider-Man: No Way Home moonfall The Outfit All The Old Knives Infinite Storm The Contractor Death on the Nile Jackass Forever

And since it is at the top of this table, we are going to highlight The Batman, a film that had its premiere on March 4, 2022.

Here’s more information about The Batman

Two years ago haunting the streets as Batman (Robert Pattinson), instilling fear in the hearts of criminals, Bruce Wayne was forced to delve into the darkest corners of Gotham City. With only a few trusted allies – Alfred Pennyworth (Andy Serkis) and Lieutenant James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright) – among the city’s corrupt network of officials and prominent figures, the lone vigilante has established himself as the embodiment of revenge among his citizens. .

When an assassin attacks Gotham’s elite with a series of sadistic machines, a trail of mysterious and murky clues lead the “World’s Greatest Detective” to investigate the underworld, where he encounters characters like Selina Kyle/Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz), Oswald Cobblepot /The Penguin (Colin Farrell), Carmine Falcone (John Turturro) and Edward Nashton/The Riddler (Paul Dano).

As the evidence drives him closer to home and the grandeur of the villain’s plan becomes clearer, Batman must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit and bring justice to the abuse of power and corruption that has long plagued the City. from Gotham.

The Batman, by Warner Bros. Pictures, is a 6th & Idaho / Dylan Clark Productions production, and if you want, you can watch the movie trailer here.

