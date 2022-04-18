“The Dropout” Looks For Humanity In The Villain That Brings Silicon Valley To Its Knees

“She’s become a villain and a national joke, with her voice and her turtleneck,” said creator Elizabeth Meriwether at a roundtable on the series. “This story had not yet been told on a human level.”

Elizabeth Holmes founded the biotech company Theranos in 2003 and raised more than $700 million in funding based on an innovation she hadn’t actually managed to create: a tiny machine capable of detecting dozens of diseases from just a few drops of blood.

The entrepreneur became one of the biggest and most promising names in Silicon Valley and in 2014 Theranos reached unicorn status, a name given to private companies worth more than a billion dollars.

“I believe that Elizabeth believed deeply in her venture,” said actress Amanda Seyfried, who plays the former businesswoman. “But that’s not enough. You have to have a product that supports belief.”

To portray such a media figure as Holmes, Seyfried studied the hundreds of hours of videos of her that are available and said working on her affectations and aesthetic layers helped her get into the role.

“It’s interesting, because a lot of the ways she was, her mannerisms, some were natural and some of them she developed,” explained the actress. “Things that weren’t natural to her weren’t natural to me either, so there was less responsibility to totally get it right and be consistent, because she wasn’t consistent.”

One of Holmes’ most notable characteristics is the deeply grave tone of voice he has adopted over the years, something that is also noticeable in Seyfried’s performance.

“Gravity and cadence were learned,” said the actress, saying that Holmes’ way of speaking reminds her of former US president Barack Obama. “She absorbed from all these people and it’s absolutely one of the main reasons why she was so captivating.”

The miniseries goes into Holmes’ early adulthood and ends when Theranos implodes – but before the trial of the former CEO and her lover and former number two, Sunny Balwani, played here by Naveen Andrews.

“At first, I think their intentions were good. The idea itself was good”, considered the actor, in another roundtable. “The interesting thing is what happens when people enter uncharted territory. The acquisition of wealth and power, what does that do to a human being.”

The chemistry between Amanda Seyfried and Naveen Andrews is very intense on screen and the actors knew they were heading in the right direction when hundreds of messages between Holmes and Balwani were revealed over the course of the trial.

“He was totally in love with her,” Andrews said. “How far will someone go for love?”, he asked, saying that there are aspects of this story that are worthy of a Shakespeare play.

However, Andrews refrained from making character or value judgments. “It is very easy to turn these people into caricatures, but they are human beings, with all their complexity”, he stressed.

Amanda Seyfried also mentioned that part of her job was to put judgment aside and try to identify with Elizabeth Holmes, although she stressed that her responsibility was not to her, it was to history.

“’The Dropout’ had to be made because we still don’t know anything about it. I wanted to maybe imagine why she made the decisions she made,” the actress explained. “That’s what we do in Hollywood, as artists: we create imagined realities.”

Showrunner Elizabeth Meriwether has drawn attention to what this story reveals on a broader level.

“I hope the series raises a lot of questions about the startup process and venture capital culture in Silicon Valley, and the CEO’s idea of ​​a technology company as someone who is above supervision,” he said. “There’s a mythologizing of the tech CEO that I want to question.”

Naveen Andrews considered this to be the right question. “For me, it raises the legitimate question of whether these entrepreneurs should have so much power, wealth and influence over how we live our lives, and not be held accountable,” he said.

There is also, Seyfried said, a “fake it until you make it” culture in Silicon Valley that can lead to excesses in areas where they cannot exist, such as healthcare.

“Science has no nuances. We either have the science or we don’t,” she said. “She was doing what everyone else does, except she was in the healthcare world where there are different rules,” she continued. “There has been a lot of fraud and that will never be good, as hard as it is to tell investors who have spent millions that we have nothing. It’s better than the alternative.”

Elizabeth Holmes is awaiting sentencing after being convicted by a jury in January, risking up to twenty years in prison.

With eight episodes, “The Dropout” is a Hulu miniseries that will be available on Disney+ in Portugal.