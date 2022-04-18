the end of physical credit cards and machines?

Pix today surpassed Ted and Doc as the most used payment method by Brazilians. So much so that it was the reason for a threat by the BC employees’ strike. From this, the Pix Guaranteed format emerges. This format is among the Central Bank’s financial innovations and is currently in an experimental phase.

Being developed for users who want to split their purchases through Pix, the Pix Guaranteed modality works as follows:

The user who wants to pay in installments for a purchase will schedule the payment of installments via Pix for future dates. However, unlike the scheduled Pix, the presence of a qualified intermediary financial institution is necessary, which will guarantee payment on the scheduled date if the user’s account does not have sufficient balance. The step by step works as follows:

The user who wants to make a payment can schedule it in the Pix Guaranteed mode, through their banking application.

The bank checks if the user has a credit limit to make the purchase and confirms it.

When the payment date arrives, the bank – which works as this intermediary institution – will debit the balance.

If the user does not have a balance, he will automatically incur interest until the debt is cleared.

Personal credit and interest:

Pix Garantido will operate along the lines of a personal credit concession, offered by financial institutions and subject to the payment of interest in the event of a negative balance. The advantage for the Pix Garantido user is that the interest rate on this “loan” tends to be lower than the rates on credit cards and overdrafts, which are considerably higher.

Competition with cards decreases guaranteed Pix rate

Free of additional fees and fees for the creditor, Pix Garantido becomes a strong competitor for credit card machines. As it simplifies transactions and installments, it makes the cost of the process much lower as it only involves one financial institution.

The granting of credit via Pix will be carried out by the authorized intermediary financial institution, if the user does not have a sufficient balance on the date of the installment discount. In this way, the use of the physical card as well as the brand will become increasingly unnecessary, as the transactional cost of Pix Garantido will be much cheaper.

Advantage for small entrepreneurs (SME)

Pix Garantido will be very favorable for small entrepreneurs, as it will be possible to pay consumer purchases in installments without the cost of card fees. With the reduction of costs these companies will have the margin to offer better prices to their customers.

Another advantage for small entrepreneurs is the guarantee of receiving the amounts in installments. The intermediary financial institution will guarantee payment of the installment without delay (even if the consumer does not have sufficient balance). In this way, the small and medium entrepreneur will have security in the receipt of values ​​and in the cash flow.