The First Lady, all about the Paramount+ series

Michelle Obama is coming to the small screen and no, this is not an announcement by the US government. The First Lady is the new TV series that will bring the first dramatized version of the former first lady on TV. And while her shiny Balenciaga boots are hard to fill, we’ve got a feeling Oscar-winning actress Viola Davis will do it with precision.

There’s been a hole in our hearts ever since House of Cards ended after the sixth season in 2018. And now The First Lady is here to delve into the lives of women who work alongside US presidents. From Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis (Jackie O) to Eleanor Roosevelt, the first ladies have left an imprint almost as big as their spouses. Some, moreover, becoming feminist figures and others narrowly missing the Oval Office.

The First Lady, the new Paramount+ series, is helmed by Oscar winner Susanne Bier, who is responsible for Nicole Kidman’s hit drama The Undoing and The Night Manager. Learn all about the new series…

Giving us a break from the West Wing’s plots about important decisions for men (from the Oval Office to the Cabinet Room), each hour-long episode of the ten-episode series of The First Lady will turn his lens to the East Wing of the White House. In other words, the presidential house.

The first season will tell the story of three presidential wives – Eleanor Roosevelt, Betty Ford and Obama. Focusing on the roles they played in shaping world-changing decisions during their time in the White House.

Novelist Aaron Cooley (Four Seats: A Thriller of the Supreme Court, The Guns of Ridgewood), is set to produce the series along with Cathy Schulman’s Welle Entertainment (Otherhood), Davis and Julius Tennon’s JuVee Productions, Jeff Gaspin’s Gaspin Media (LA’s Finest) and Brad Kaplan (The Intruder).

Image: Disclosure.

“Throughout our history, the spouses of presidents have exerted a remarkable influence’” says Showtime president of entertainment Jana Winograde in a statement. “In that way, not just on the nation’s leaders, but on the country itself.”

First Lady release date

The First Lady It premiered in the United States on Showtime on April 17, 2022. However, in Brazil, the premiere took place a day later, on April 18, 2022, via Paramount+ streaming.

First Lady Cast

Viola Davis (How To Get Away With Murder) was the first cast name that Paramount+ announced. Davis, in addition to playing Obama, also works as a producer series executive along with her husband, actor Julius Tennon.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live in April 2022, Davis opened up about the ‘stress’ of portraying Obama. After Kimmel complemented Davis, saying: “It’s crazy how good you are at this… it’s not just the voice you have, it’s [também] the walk? It’s crazy how much you’ve become Michelle Obama.”Davis replied: “And I’m glad it’s over.”

She added: “I mean the stress. Because everyone loves Michelle Obama. So they know what she sounds like, they know what she looks like. And I’m like, ‘I don’t want Michelle Obama calling me, cursing me.’“.

Furthermore, Michelle Pfeiffer (Murder on the Orient Express) star as Betty Ford, the 1974-77 First Lady during the presidency of Gerald Ford, one of the most politically active First Ladies in history. She raised awareness of addiction and substance abuse by going public with her own alcoholism problem. To this day, her name is still lent to a drug and alcohol abuse treatment and rehabilitation center in California, where she used to serve on the board.

Another acting power that integrates the cast of The First Lady is the actress of The Crown and Sex Education, Gillian Anderson, who plays Eleanor Roosevelt, the oldest first lady in history. Roosevelt served from 1933-45 and was the first presidential wife to hold regular press conferences, write a daily newspaper column, and host a weekly radio show. She became the first US delegate to the United Nations after lobbying the country to join.

Image: Disclosure.

Paramount+ released a national trailer for The First Lady, which will be an original series on the platform. New episodes will arrive in the catalog, therefore, always on Mondays.