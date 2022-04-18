The First Lady debuts with Viola Davis as Michelle Obama: see photos

The series The First Lady premiered this Monday (18/4), on Paramount +, with Viola Davis in the role of former first lady of the United States Michelle Obama.

THE FIRST LADY Dakota Fanning as Susan Ford, Michelle Pfeiffer as Betty Ford and Aaron Eckhart as Jerry FordMurray Close/SHOWTIME THE FIRST LADY Kristine Froseth as Betty Ford Murray Close/SHOWTIME THE FIRST LADY Kathleen Garrett as Laura Bush, Viola Davis as Michelle Obama and OT Fagbenle as Barack ObamaMurray Close/SHOWTIME THE FIRST LADY Michelle Pfeiffer as Betty Ford Murray Close/SHOWTIME THE FIRST LADY Cailee Spaeny as Anna Roosevelt and Gillian Anderson as Eleanor Roosevelt Murray Close/SHOWTIME THE FIRST LADY Obama familyMurray Close/SHOWTIME THE FIRST LADY Gillian Anderson as Eleanor Roosevelt Murray Close/SHOWTIME THE FIRST LADY Gillian Anderson as Eleanor RooseveltMurray Close/SHOWTIME 0

The production takes a revealing look at American leadership, told through the lens of the women who lived in the heart of the White House.

The series follows the personal and political lives of three unique and enigmatic women and their families, tracing their journeys through Washington, delving into their past and following them beyond the White House at their finest. Through intertwined stories so intimate, almost as if the walls of the White House are talking, the first season focuses on the trajectories of Michelle Obama, Betty Ford and Eleanor Roosevelt.

The cast includes Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer (French Exit) as Betty Ford; and Gillian Anderson (The Crown) as Eleanor Roosevelt.

The series also stars Kiefer Sutherland (24) as President Franklin D. Roosevelt, Aaron Eckhart (Wander) as President Gerald Ford, Dakota Fanning (The Alienist) as Susan Elizabeth Ford, Regina Taylor (I’ll Fly Away) as Michelle Robinson Obama, Marian Shields Robinson, Lily Rabe (American Horror Story) as Lorena “Hick” Hickok and Jayme Lawson (The Batman) as young Michelle Obama. Additional guest stars include OT Fagbenle (The Handmaid’s Tale) as President Barack Obama, Judy Greer (KIDDING) as Nancy Howe, Ellen Burstyn (Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore) as Sara Delano Roosevelt, Jackie Earle Haley (Little Children) as Louis McHenry Howe, Maria Dizzia (Orange Is The New Black) as Lucy Mercer Rutherfurd and Kate Mulgrew (The Man Who Fell To Earth) as Susan Sher.