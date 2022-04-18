The First Lady series premieres on Paramount+ with Viola Davis as Michelle Obama

The Paramount+ platform debuted the series “The First Lady”with Viola Davis and Michelle Pfeiffer, this Monday (18/4). The program brings the perspective of the women of the presidents of the United States, with Viola Davis in the role of Michelle Obama, Michelle Pfeiffer how Betty Ford, and Gillian Anderson how Eleanor Roosevelt.

Watch the trailer and synopsis:

‘THE FIRST LADY’ is a revealing reworking of American leadership, told through the lens of the women at the heart of the White House. In the East Wing of government, many of the most impactful and world-changing decisions were hidden, made by the charismatic, complex and dynamic First Ladies of the United States. The series will pull back the curtain on the personal and political lives of three unique and enigmatic women and their families, tracing their journeys to Washington, delving into their past and following them beyond the White House at their finest. Through intertwined stories so intimate it’s as if the walls of the White House are talking, the first season focuses on the enlightening lives of Michelle Obama, Betty Ford and Eleanor Roosevelt.

Read more:

The list also has Dakota Fanning like Susan Elizabeth Ford, Aaron Eckhart like Gerald Ford, OT Fagbenle like Barack Obama, Kiefer Sutherland like Franklin D. Roosevelt, Ellen Burstyn like Sara Delano Roosevelt, Cailee Spaeny like Anna Eleanor Roosevelt, Eliza Scanlen like Eleanor Roosevelt, Donna Lynne Champlin like Mel Winter, among others.

Season 1 has ten episodes. Paramount+ will release one a week until the end of the season, set for June 19.