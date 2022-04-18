The First Lady | Viola Davis series about Michelle Obama comes to Paramount+

Paramount+ has just premiered Showtime’s newest original series: The First Lady. The drama tells the story of the former First Lady of the United States, Michelle Obama, played by none other than Viola Davis.

The production promises to bring a new look to the leadership of the United States, with a focus on the women who were in charge of the White House. Also in the cast are actresses Michelle Pfeiffer as Betty Ford and Gillian Anderson as Eleanor Roosevelt, forming the great trio of the series.

Want to stay on top of the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

The First Lady, then, will show the personal and political lives of the three women and their families, intertwining their stories in the most intimate way possible. The plot also features Kiefer Sutherland as Franklin D. Roosevelt, Aaron Eckhart as Gerald Ford, Dakota Fanning as Susan Elizabeth Ford, among many others.

The series The First Lady It has 10 episodes in total, which will be released every Monday on Paramount+.