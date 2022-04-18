the latest from football today

INTER PROBE JORGE JESUS

According to the Central da Bola profile, Jorge Jesus received a poll from Internacional to return to Brazilian football. However, the coach’s high salary weighed on the negotiations and Colorado went for a more “accessible” name, with Mano Menezes. Jorge Jesus should, in the next few days, come to Brazil for a few days of vacation and this possibility stirs the backstage of some clubs in Brazil that maintain interest in the Portuguese coach.

ARÃO FALLS IN THE GRAÇAS OF PAULO SOUSA

Although it is not unanimous among Flamengo fans, who have already asked for his departure in the last protest held at Ninho do Urubu, midfielder Willian Arão has been gaining more and more points with coach Paulo Sousa. In the press conference after the victory over Talleres, by Libertadores, the Portuguese coach publicly expressed his enchantment with the athlete, who was adapted in another role.

GABIGOL ENTREPRENEUR OPENS THE GAME ABOUT PROPOSAL

In contact with journalist Jorge Nicola, Junior Pedroso, Gabigol’s manager, denied that there had been a recent contact with Atlético de Madrid. However, the agent left in the air the possibility that the Spanish club had already considered an attack by the striker. However, in case of an offer, the team from the Spanish capital will have to open the coffers to remove the athlete from Flamengo.

SPONSORS OF THE ATHLETIC MAKES BOLD PROJECTION

“We want to dominate South American football for the next few years. It’s not impossible. Dominating does not mean winning everything, but always being among the three biggest clubs in competitions in Brazil and South America every year. We will have a hell of a CT (modernized), a beautiful stadium, highly qualified people in all sectors and, once the financial aspects are resolved, the package is complete. When you have all these components in balance, the company will do well. When some of them are missing, the company does not do well. It’s the same thing in football, it’s become a big deal”, says Rafael Menin, a member of the collegiate body that runs the club and vice-president of the Deliberative Council, to Fala Galo.

BOLSONARO HOSTILIZED IN VILA BELMIRO

As part of the holiday schedule, Jair Bolsonaro decided to follow the duel between Santos x Coritiba, in Vila Belmiro, for the Brasileirão. In this way, the atmosphere at the president’s arrival was hostile, since a good part of the crowd present in the stadium cursed and booed the president of Brazil, a declared supporter of Palmeiras. In contrast, other supporters applauded the head of state.