The Playoffs – With MVP finalists, NBA confirms 2022 NBA Awards nominees » The Playoffs

This Sunday (17), the NBA released the list of finalists for the 2022 NBA Awards. Among a series of stars, of course, the names of the three favorites for the MVP award, the most important of the season, drew attention. Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo were the nominees.

In addition, three athletes were selected for another five awards: Defensive Player of the Year, Rookie of the Year, Most Improved Player (award to the most evolved player), Sixth Man of the Year (which takes into account the reserve that caused the most court imbalance) and Coach of the Year.

See the full list below:

(Photo: Rob Carr/Getty Images)

MVP

Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets)

Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers)

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks)

Defensive Player of the Year

Mikal Bridges (Phoenix Suns)

Rudy Gobert (Utah Jazz)

Marcus Smart (Boston Celtics)

Rookie of the Year

Scottie Barnes (Toronto Raptors)

Cade Cunningham (Detroit Pistons)

Evan Mobley (Cleveland Cavaliers)

Most Improved Player

Darius Garland (Cleveland Cavaliers)

Ja Morant (Memphis Grizzlies)

Dejounte Murray (San Antonio Spurs)

Sixth Man of the Year

Tyler Herro (Miami Heat)

Cameron Johnson (Phoenix Suns)

Kevin Love (Cleveland Cavaliers)

Coach of the Year