The Walking Dead: 4 characters already have their survival guaranteed in the series – Series News

The third part of the 11th and final season will only arrive in the second half of 2022, but the future of some protagonists already seems to be defined.

It’s been a week since the 11th season of The Walking Dead wrapped up its second part. Now, millions of fans around the world must prepare for the third wave of episodes, responsible for putting an end to the series that, for more than a decade, has been revolutionizing the genre of the zombie apocalypse on TV. The premiere is scheduled for October 2, 2022and there is no doubt that the outcome will be as exciting as the nearly 170 chapters shown so far.

While all filming has been completed, details of what’s to come remain under wraps. Accustomed to saying goodbye to many beloved characters, audiences know that some survivors will meet a tragic fate – and that perhaps their death will come before the end. season finale.

However, there are some iconic figures that are sure to make it to the end alive. That’s because several spin-off productions have already been confirmed by AMC. The question then remains: who will be the lucky ones?

DARYL (NORMAN REEDUS)





Despite not appearing in the comics created by Robert Kirkman, Daryl (Norman Reedus) was one of the main plot points in Season 1 – and it didn’t take long for him to become the big star of TWD. Armored by fandom, Daryl is pure toughness and sweetness at the same time, which makes him the best partner to have during the zombie apocalypse.

After Rick (Andrew Lincoln) left, Daryl took over as leader and will soon star in his own show. Still untitled, the spinoff will focus on the relationship between the biker and his faithful friend Carol, thus ensuring his survival in the third part of season 11.

CAROL (MELISSA MCBRIDE)





Like Daryl, Carol (Melissa McBride) has been part of the series’ cast since 2010. Although she died relatively early in the comics – in the prison phase -, Carol managed to survive in the television adaptation and even became a key player in the universe. taken by hikers.

Full of ups and downs, the beloved character will continue to be present in Daryl’s life when TWD turn off your lights. After all, as previously stated, the two got a spin-off to call their own.

MAGGIE GREENE (LAUREN COHAN)





Despite having been out of the picture for a while – so that Lauren Cohan, her interpreter, could participate in another project – Maggie is still a great veteran of TWD. Her journey was also tortuous, leading her to rock bottom several times. Heavily scarred by loss, the young woman has become an incredible leader and the best mother to Glenn’s (Steven Yeun) son.

Fortunately, her story won’t end along with the AMC phenomenon: Maggie will return in the series Isle of the Deadco-starring Negan and set in Manhattan.

NEGAN (JEFFREY DEAN MORGAN)





There couldn’t be a more unlikely companion for Maggie than Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). But the duo was so successful that the former leader of the Saviors will again appear alongside the young woman in Isle of the Dead, scheduled for release in 2023.

It’s unknown how the two end up in New York City, but the once-villain’s survival is assured. After losing the war, he became a prisoner and redeemed himself by helping to end the Whisperers. Now part of a new community (Riverbend), Negan is married and expecting a child. So new twists seem to be on the way.