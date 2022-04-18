The Weeknd exchanges Selena Gomez for Anitta in lyrics for a big hit at Coachella

The Weeknd surprised the audience of Coachella when citing the name of anita during his performance on Sunday night (17).

The Canadian artist took the stage at the acclaimed festival alongside the Swedish House Mafia to close the first weekend of the event. The artists, by the way, were announced as headliners after Kanye west give up your presentation a few days before the event.

Apparently, the powerful performance of the Brazilian singer on the first day of the festival caught the attention of Abel Tesfaye, who decided to pay tribute to her in the lyrics of his song “Party Monster”.

The Weeknd quotes Anitta at Coachella

No hit, released in 2017 and which is part of the hit album starboyThe Weeknd makes references to the actress Angelina Jolie and his then-girlfriend, the singer Selena Gomez. However, at Coachella, the musician decided to change Selena’s name to Anitta.

In the video that went viral on social media, the artist appears singing: “Angelina, lips like Angelina, like Anitta, ass shaped like Anitta”, which in free translation means something like “Angelina, lips like Angelina, like Anitta, ass like Anita’s”.

And it seems that the musician’s admiration for the Brazilian didn’t stop there. According to the Hugo Gloss portal, even this Sunday, The Weeknd liked one of Anitta’s posts on Instagram in which she remembered her show at the event. It is worth noting that he does not follow her on social media.

Check out in the videos below the moment in which The Weeknd quotes Anitta in his show!

The Weeknd speaks Anitta’s name in ‘Party Monster’ pic.twitter.com/61QIBlMvX6 — Only Media (@MidiasSo) April 18, 2022