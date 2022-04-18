“Thor: Love and Thunder” Trailer Shows CrossFit Hero and Natalie Portman as Heroine; watch

Marvel released the trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder on Monday. The production is scheduled to be released exclusively in theaters on July 7 and will be the sequel to Thor: Ragnarok, after the events of Avengers: Endgame.

The film will bring the God of Thunder back into shape with Crossfit and living new challenges. In Avengers: Endgame, the hero emerged overweight after being depressed by losing all his family and half the people of Asgard because of the villain Thanos.

Among the highlights of the new production is the presence of the Guardians of the Galaxy and the return of Natalie Portman to the cast. The actress plays Jane Foster and returns as a female version of Thor. In the trailer, you can see the character with Mjolnir, the hero’s first hammer, which only worthy people have the power to wield.

Thor: Love and Thunder is directed by Taika Waititi, who co-wrote with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, and stars Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn and Jeff Goldblum.

Read more:

​Group of Manezinhos goes to Rio de Janeiro to enjoy the parades in Sapucaí​

​Guns N ‘Roses show will be outdoors at Hard Rock Live in Floripa​

​Brazilian designer is in Harry Potter, in addition to Maria Fernanda Cândido​