Those who have a Caixa Tem account can earn extra money; know more

Those who have a Caixa Tem account can earn good extra money in the next few days. This is said, due to the release by the federal government, of the extraordinary withdrawal of up to R$ 1 thousand from the FGTS (Fundo de Garantia do Tempo de Serviço). In all, around 42 million Brazilians should benefit from the decision.

The amount must be deposited in Caixa Tem’s digital savings account, starting on April 20. There is also no need to make any pre-orders. However, to access the value, it is necessary to download the Caixa Tem app.

So, check out the step-by-step guide below to open your Caixa Tem account:

Download the Caixa Tem app (Android | iOS); Then click on “Register”; After that, enter the requested personal data (CPF, full name, phone number, date of birth, zip code and email); Soon after, create a 6-digit password; After that, open your email and look for a message from the Box to release access; Finally, go back to Caixa Tem, tap on “Release access” and validate your cell phone.

Furthermore, it is worth mentioning that with this measure, the government must inject up to R$ 30 billion into the economy. All Brazilians with a balance in active (current employment) or inactive (former jobs) FGTS accounts will be able to withdraw up to R$ 1 thousand. Except in the cases of those who used the funds in secured credit operations.

Finally, the calendar starts on the 20th and goes until June 15th, depending on the month of the worker’s birthday. All workers have until December 15th to withdraw the money.