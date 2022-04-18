Tiradentes holiday: see how the vaccination against Covid of children in Bauru schools will be | Bauru and Marília

The City Hall of Bauru (SP) reported that, given the “short week” caused by the long holiday that begins on Thursday (21), Tiradentes Day, the application of the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to children in public schools will be held only this Monday (18) and Tuesday (19).

In these two days, vaccination for children between 5 and 11 years old will be carried out in schools in the regions of Jardim Redentor, Higienópolis, Vila Tecnológica and Geisel. (see below for full schedule).

Vaccination in public schools began a month and a half ago, with the application, until this last Wednesday (13), of 1,315 doses for children between 5 and 11 years old, in 86 schools, both in municipal preschool and in the municipal and state elementary schools.

The vaccine will only be applied with the presence of one of the parents, who must attend the school unit with the child’s CPF, proof of address and SUS card. Parents must also bring a personal document.

If the child is with another family member over 18 years of age, he/she can take the vaccine if a letter signed by one of the parents is presented, authorizing the application.

Vaccination of children in Basic Health Units (UBSs) and Family Health Units (USFs) normally continues in the weeks following the holiday, from Monday to Friday from 8 am to 3 pm, no need to schedule. This week, the application will be made until Wednesday (20).

Vaccination against Covid for other audiences and the application of doses against Influenza (flu) will also be affected by the long holiday.

The two vaccines are administered in all health units (UBSs and USFs), and for the elderly, the application is also offered at Promai.

Covid and flu vaccination is normally held from Monday to Friday from 8 am to 3 pm, but this week will be done until Wednesday (20)being resumed on the following Monday (25), in all health units.

The application takes place without scheduling. The person must only go to a health unit and present RG, CPF, proof of residence and the card with the previous doses.

The fourth dose of the Covid-19 vaccine is given to elderly people aged 60 and over, four months or more after the additional dose. The Influenza vaccine is administered annually in a single dose.

Covid-19 and flu vaccines can be applied on the same day, if the person wants to. In addition to the elderly, health workers can also receive the flu vaccine at UBSs and USFs.

Emei Professor Horácio Gonçalves Paula – from 7:30 am to 8:30 am;

EE Mercedes Paz Bueno – from 12 noon to 1:30 pm;

EE Francisco Alves Brizola – from 4pm to 5pm.

Emei Maria Rosa da Conceição Lima – from 11:30 am to 1 pm;

EE Jardim Tangarás – from 1:30 pm to 2:30 pm;

EE José Ranieri – from 3:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

