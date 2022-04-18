‘Tired of these ex-players who only open their mouths to talk m*’

Neymar gave a harsh response after criticism received from Fabio Aurélio, former Liverpool name

Neymar once again used social media to vent after being publicly criticized.

This Monday (18), the star posted on his Instagram some responses to criticisms received from Fabio Auréliowho, in an interview with the portal goal.comsaid he ‘would be disappointed’ if it were Neymar for not yet having won the award for best in the world.

In addition to all ESPN content, Combo+ gives you access to the best of Star+ entertainment and Disney+’s most beloved franchises. Subscribe now.

“I always say that if I were him, I would be very disappointed. The ambitions he has, and the quality and talent he has, the fact that he has never won a Ballon d’Or seems wrong. He has all the conditions for that, but I don’t know what happened. Maybe some things are more important to him than football, I don’t know”, concluded Fabio Aurélio.

Neymar posted a ‘print’ with the interview given by Former Brazilian National Team with ’emojis’ of laughter, he then listed all the titles won with the shirts of saints, barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and with ‘Amarelinha’, in addition to recording a video venting about the criticism he receives from former athletes.

“Moral, I’m tired of these ex-players there who only open their mouths to talk shit. Five minutes of interview and they only talk about the lives of others. If you want to criticize, criticize. But to talk shit like that, “he concluded.

Last weekend, Neymar scored the first goal in PSG’s 2-1 victory over the Olympique de Marseille. The result left Mauricio Pochettino’s team one step away from the French title. In the current season, the Brazilian has 30 matches, with 14 goals scored and ten assists conceded.