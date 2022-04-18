TJ-DF removes linear discounts to students in the Covid-19 crisis

As established by the Federal Supreme Court, it is unconstitutional to apply linear discounts to university students due to the Covid-19 crisis and remote teaching.

Sentence had determined discounts to all students affected by remote teaching



Thus, the 3rd Civil Class of the Federal District Court of Justice amended a ruling that had forced the granting of a linear discount to all students of the Instituto de Educação Superior de Brasília (Iesb) — maintained by the Center for Higher Education of Brasília (Cesb) .

In a public civil action filed by the District Public Prosecutor’s Office, the 19th Civil Court of Brasília had ordered the defendant to refund 9.33% of the monthly tuition fee from March to December to students enrolled in 2020 – except for those who had already received equal or higher.

On appeal, Cesb, represented by the lawyer Gabriel Nunes Mello, claimed absence of contractual imbalance, lack of academic loss and drop in revenue. He also informed that he applied discounts of 10% to 90% on monthly fees, according to the needs of each student.

As also suggested by the defense, judge Maria de Lourdes Abreu, rapporteur of the case in the TJ-DF, applied the understanding signed by the STF in ADPF 713: the unconstitutionality of decisions that determine to higher education institutions the granting of linear discounts to affected students by the health crisis, without considering the peculiarities of both parties.

The magistrate also highlighted that the MP’s argument would be generic, as it could be used for any level of schooling and would disregard the particularities of the students. Students could prefer remote teaching or even have reduced their travel and food expenses.

According to her, the examination of the issue “cannot ignore the business risk arising from defaults and the drop in revenue directly related to the Covid-19 pandemic situation”.

Finally, Abreu stressed that the court could not assess whether the quality of face-to-face teaching had dropped with the replacement by remote. The competence for questions of the type would be of the Federal Court.

