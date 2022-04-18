Tony Dalton happy for the reception of his Swordsman in the Hawkeye series ~ Marvel Universe 616

In an interview with Inverse, actor Tony Dalton talked about his time as Jack Duquesne in last year’s Marvel Studios Disney+ Hawkeye series. The actor admitted that being part of the Marvel Studios cinematic universe was great for his career and the public response:

“That’s one of the best things you can ask for as an actor… that’s one of the reasons you do it. You want to play a character that has some kind of connection with the audience, that is believable and that the audience is emotionally involved with.” When asked if he would return to the role, Dalton excitedly replied, “Yeah, sure, that would be great!”

On what his character was like in the project he filmed, the actor mentioned how his role was “a little bit more mysterious and a little bit more melodramatic than the other characters because, at the end of the day, I’m supposed to be the guy who isn’t who you think I am.” which is in the series.”

Dalton revealed how even he was “kept in the dark,” and that director Rhys Thomas’ guidance helped him navigate Marvel Studios’ “secret” paths. “They’re so secretive about the episodes and what’s going to happen that you basically know what you’re going to do with your character with the episode you get a script for — that episode or two — and everything else is kept in the dark until let you be informed that you are in the next episode.”

The Hawkeye series has Jonathan Igla as the main writer and some names already confirmed in the direction such as Rhys Thomas and the duo Bert and Bertie. Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton, Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop, Vera Farmiga as Eleanor Bishop, Tony Dalton as Jaccques Duquesne, the Swordsman, Fra Fee as Kazi the Clown, Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopes, the Eco, have already been confirmed in the cast. and Zahn McClarnon as his father, Willie “Mad Horse” Lilcoln, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova and Vincent D’Onofrio as the Kingpin. Who makes Pizza Dog is the little dog Jolt.

