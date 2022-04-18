“Took a weight”; Guto Ferreira comes out in defense of Douglas Borel after expulsion in Bahia’s game against Náutico

After the victory over Náutico, away from home, for the second round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship, Guto Ferreira analyzed the performance of the team, which had one less player since the 12th minute of the first half, after the expulsion of the full-back. right Douglas Borel. Protagonist of the night, the winger scored his first goal as a professional and received a red card soon after.

The suspension was given because the youngster had already received a yellow card, in the first minutes of the match. After a well-aimed kick at the edge of the area, Borel scored for Bahia and removed his shirt to celebrate the feat, which resulted in the second yellow card and consequent expulsion.

“When he takes yellow, we are already fearful. In the sequence, he misses a move, which shows the insecurity that the card causes. We called Jonathan, and when he was receiving instructions to enter, so as not to risk being sent off, Borel scores”, said Guto Ferreira.

However, the coach admits that the winger crossed the line after the initial mistakes. “And then I think that goal kind of overflowed the mistakes of the beginning, and he ended up manifesting, like, he threw everything up. He took a weight off his back”. For the sequence of the season, Bahia prepares to receive Azuriz, for the third phase of the Copa do Brasil, on Tuesday (19), at 19:30.