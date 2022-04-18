Traditional detractor, French newspaper gives its arm, grants higher grade and praises Neymar in PSG’s victory in the classic: ‘Superb’

Neymar scored the 1st goal for Paris in the 2-1 triumph over Olympique de Marseille, this Sunday (17)

Traditional critic of Neymarthe French newspaper Le Parisien finally gave in and awarded the attacker the highest score in the PSG at victory by 2 to 1 this Sunday (17) over Olympique de Marseille, in the derby for the French Championship.

The diary noted 7.5 to the Brazilian’s performance, describing his departure as “superb”.

In addition to all ESPN content, Combo+ gives you access to the best of Star+ entertainment and Disney+’s most beloved franchises. Subscribe now.

“He was the best striker in Paris this Sunday. The way he attacks the ball in the goal that opened the scoring was superb,” ​​he wrote.

“His disposition and precision allowed PSG to create their best chances during the match,” he continued.

“His first half was excellent. After the break, his performance dropped a little and he was a little nervous,” he added.

Neymar’s Strike Teammates, Messi and Mbappe didn’t get good grades.

The Argentine won a 4while the Frenchman, despite having scored the 2nd goal for Paris, took 4.5.

Lives, original content and the best of ESPN programming! Subscribe to our YouTube channel, turn on notifications and don’t miss any videos!

The worst score, however, went to the goalkeeper. Donnarummawho failed in a bizarre way in the goal of Olympique de Marseille.

Hired with great pomp, the Italian won 3 for yet another bad performance with the Paris shirt.

“Where did that sovereign goalkeeper go from the first part of the season and the beginning of the year?”, asked the newspaper.

“The Italian was largely to blame for Marseille’s draw, and his game with his feet, which has already been questioned since the Champions League elimination to Real Madrid, is becoming his Achilles heel.”