Trailer Shows Natalie Portman With Mjölnir, Guardians Of The Galaxy And More; watch · Rolling Stone

After a long wait – and even an appeal from the boys(2019) – to marvel studios finally released the trailer for Thor 4: Love and Thunder (2022) this Monday, 18. The clip shows how the life of Thor after joining the Guardians of the Galaxy.

The hero played by Chris Hemsworth will go a long way to find each other again. In the preview, to the sound of “​​Sweet Child O’Mine,” of Armas e Rosasshow the God of thunder in the most diverse situations, from battles – which he decides to abandon – to love encounters.

Of course, the big highlights are the Valkyrie in Tessa Thompsonwho appears in a suit apparently in a place of power on Earth, and Jane Foster in Natalie Portman, who holds Mjölnir at the end of the video. Check out:

Thor 4: Love and Thunder

In 2019, Thor 4 was announced during a panel at San Diego Comic-Con, when Natalie Portman took the stage to reveal her comeback as Jane Foster. In addition, the character will wield Mjölnir, hammer of the God of thunder. Directed by Taika Waititithe production is scheduled for release on July 7, 2022 in theaters.

