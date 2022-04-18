Tupy (TUPY3) buys MWM from Brazil for R$ 865 million; know more

THE tupy (TUPY3) announced this Monday (18) that it has signed a contract with Navistar International Corporation (a subsidiary of Traton Se) for the purchase of the assets and businesses of MWM from Brazil for R$865 million.

The amount represents 4.0x MWM’s Ebitda in 2021, paid after the conclusion of the deal, which will be subject to price adjustments common to this type of operation, according to the company.

MWM is a reference in engine assembly, machining and testing, in addition to providing value-added services. The company manufactures third-party engines under manufacturing contracts, and has among its leading customers in the Brazilian, European and North American truck, bus and machinery industries.

Tupy says that this type of business has a low need for investments fixed assets and working capital. MWM had operating net revenue of around BRL 2.6 billion in 2021.

“The new company, a combination of Tupy and MWM, will offer its customers a unique value proposition comprising the integration of casting, machining, assembly, calibration, technical validation and engineering services,” the company said.

Application to Tupy’s business

According to Tupy, all the technical knowledge and industrial and laboratory structure of MWM also serves the needs of Tupy’s current customers, “in particular, to assist them in the adaptation and conversion of engines and their application in heavy vehicles, machines and generators. .”

MWM, he says, is also present in the energy and decarbonization sector, manufacturing generator sets and converting engines to natural gas, biodiesel, biogas and biomethane.

The last three are the main decarbonization routes for Brazilian agribusiness, being used in the production of electricity on rural properties and use in fleets of trucks, buses and tractors, highlights Tupy.

“With high growth potentialthe generation of energy in the city and in the countryside will bring great opportunities for companies, which will add their technical knowledge in order to contribute to the decarbonization journey of customers”.

Additionally, says Tupy, MWM operates in the aftermarket of components for diesel engines (after market), with around 600 points of sale and 300 accredited workshops throughout the country. More recently, the company started its activities in the Maritime segment, offering propulsion systems and on-board energy.

“The transaction is in line with Tupy’s growth strategy both in current businesses, by adding value to products, and in promoting viable solutions for decarbonization, benefiting from the high potential for using biofuels, inherent to the size of Brazilian agribusiness. ”.

The capital allocation strategy (combination of own and third-party resources) for payment of the transaction price will be evaluated “in due course”, highlighted Tupy.

The transaction was approved by the company’s board of directors and is subject to approval by Cade, as well as the verification of other conditions precedent usual for similar transactions.

