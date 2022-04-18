Ukraine used internationally banned weapons to target Russians, says NYT

Ukraine used internationally banned weapons on its own territory in March, according to a report by the The New York Times published this Monday the 18th.

According to the American newspaper, Ukrainian troops would have caused the death of at least two people in the agricultural village of Husarivka with the firing of cluster munitions – which open in the air and distribute small bombs in a wide area.

They may not explode on impact and therefore pose a risk of indiscriminate harm to civilians until they are located, collected and disposed of.

An international agreement with 100 signatories prohibits the use of this type of ammunitionbut Russia, Ukraine and the United States have not signed the document.

According to the newspaper, the village had passed to Russian command in early March. Russia has been dropping the same bombs on the village, the paper says, since it invaded Ukraine.

Reporters from the vehicle, however, reportedly visited the site and saw cluster munitions land near Russian army headquarters, which would indicate that the military of Vladimir Putin’s government was the target. At least two cluster munitions were reportedly housed a few hundred meters from the Russian headquarters.

The objective would be to drive the Russians away and retake the territory. THE The New York Times states that, in early March, there appears to have been the first use of cluster munition by Ukrainian troops since February 24, the date on which Putin invaded the country.

Mary Wareham, representative of the organization Human Rights Watch, lamented the use of these weapons by Ukraine, in an interview with the newspaper.

“It is not surprising, but it is definitely disheartening to hear that evidence has emerged indicating that Ukraine may have used cluster munitions in this conflict,” he said. “These are unacceptable weapons that are killing and maiming civilians across Ukraine.”