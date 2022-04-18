Understand the fall of DEVA11, HCTR11,TORD11 and VSLH11 funds

Image of Hectare Capital

A domino of fear hit some real estate funds at the opening of the market this week. There was a drop in the HCTR11, DEVA11, TORD11 and VSLH11 funds this morning, after the announcement of a new issuance of HCTR11. The funds are cross risk and therefore have lost buy recommendation by some of the main influencers in the real estate market.

With a high number of investors, the fluctuation caught the attention of B3, which called on the management of the HCTR11 fund asking for explanations:

“In view of the latest fluctuations recorded with the fund’s issuance quotas, the increase in the number of trades and the amount traded, as shown below, we request that we be informed by 04/14/2022, if there is any fact known to this administrator that can justify them.”, requested B3.

New issue of HCTR11

The new issuance announced on 04/14, added to the news published by Suno, drew the market’s attention to the risks of the asset. Including this, there are 13 issues in the last year. Previously this was seen by the market as a bold investment strategy, now it sounds like mismanagement and fiscal juggling.

Dividends from HCTR11, the fund’s biggest attraction, totaled 17% in 2021. However, the high value of dividends has only been maintained with a lot of cash burn. In recent months, the manager has presented losses of R$ 1.4 million, which indicates that it is burning cash in order to maintain high transfers to shareholders.

This movement is unhealthy in the eyes of the market, and CNPI influencers and analysts such as Marcos Baroni, Mira and Felipe Tadewald criticize it or have a neutral position.

How does this affect the TORD11, VSLH11 and DEVA11 funds?

The TORD11, VSLH11 and DEVA11 funds also declined as a result of performance. This occurs as a domino effect, since there is a crossing of interests between the economic groups that make up this ecosystem. The funds mutually invest in each other and in the same risky assets, consequently causing the negative performance of one to reflect negative expectations for the others.

Asset drop percentage

Assets fell by: