Understand the health benefits of cocoa

If you believe that you overdone the consumption of chocolate during Easter Sunday or maybe you stopped eating sweets so as not to compromise your diet, know that the active ingredient in chocolate is good for your health.

We are talking about cocoa, this substance predominantly found in the watershed of the Amazon River. It is worth noting that in their natural state, cocoa beans have a bitter taste, but their ingredients are used to make cocoa butter, cocoa liquor and chocolate.

This food is considered functional, as it produces many benefits to the body. For this reason, we are going to present some of the benefits that this fruit provides us and understand that we can consume it in moderate amounts.

Cocoa is good for health: see what its contributions to the body

Cocoa is composed of good quality fats, flavonoids that act as antioxidants, it also has theobromine, caffeine, fiber, vitamins and minerals.

According to a study published in 2016, cocoa intake caused a positive interference in cardiovascular health-related markers, such as insulin sensitivity and lipid profile. The then study found that the benefits came from amounts ingested between 116 to 2,210 milligrams daily through chocolate.

Several other studies highlight the contribution of cocoa in lowering cholesterol levels, in addition to modulating platelet activation and, therefore, improving heart health. In addition, regular consumption of cocoa helps to improve blood flow and exerts a powerful action in reducing inflammatory processes and lowering blood pressure.

According to the researchers, most of the benefits of cocoa are due to its flavonoids, which can prolong life. Therefore, food can be added to the diet, but care should be taken to choose healthy chocolate options with as little added sugar as possible.