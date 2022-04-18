Understand the ‘poison pill’ adopted by Twitter against Elon Musk

The billionaire owner of Tesla and SpaceX acquired 9.2% of shares in the social network earlier this month. Last week, it proposed to acquire 100% of Twitter for $43 billion.

The new ‘poison pill’ determines that every time an investor reaches at least 15% of Twitter’s capital, in a transaction not approved by the Board, all other shareholders will have the right to buy the shares at a discount.

Twitter (TWTR34) announced last Friday (15) a ‘limited duration rights plan’, unanimously approved by the company’s Board of Directors. In practice, it is a poison pill (poison pill, in Portuguese) – a mechanism that aims to protect the company against ‘hostile takeovers’, such as the proposal made by Elon Musk last week.

The billionaire owner of Tesla and SpaceX acquired 9.2% of shares in the social network earlier this month. Already last Thursday (14), he made a proposal to acquire 100% of Twitter for $ 43 billion, about $ 54.20 per share. As of 9:44 am on Monday (18), TWTR was traded at $44.70.

The entrepreneur’s goals are not entirely clear, but Musk has frequently criticized the alleged lack of ‘freedom of speech’ on the platform. In this way, the new ‘poison pill’ determines that every time an investor reaches at least 15% of Twitter’s capital, in a transaction not approved by the Board, all other shareholders will have the right to buy the shares. discount papers.

Therefore, if Musk intends to go ahead with the proposal, the purchase of the social network will become more difficult and expensive. The poison pill will be valid until April 14, 2023.

“The Rights Plan will reduce the likelihood that any entity, person or group will gain control of Twitter through open market accumulation without paying all shareholders an adequate control premium or without providing the Board with sufficient time to make informed judgments. and take actions that are in the best interest of shareholders,” says the company.

