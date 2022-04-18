Understand what changes with the end of the Covid-19 Emergency in Brazil

On Sunday night (17), the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, said that the government will issue a normative decree in the coming days declaring the end of the Public Health Emergency of National Importance (Espin). In practice, the end of Espin overturns a series of measures that accelerate processes, from the purchase of vaccines and medicines to decrees and labor laws on the subject.

Published on February 4, 2020, shortly after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared an international Public Health emergency, the standard guides all health bodies in Brazil to adopt emergency measures to combat Covid-19, such as the mandatory use of masks and emergency authorization of vaccines.

+ Shanghai factories prepare to reopen after Covid-19 shutdown

How will the decree work?

It is not yet known how the decree will regulate the end of Espin, since Queiroga did not detail in this Sunday’s statement the path that will be adopted.

Last week, however, the Ministry of Health sent an official letter to Anvisa asking for an extension of one year after the end of Espin to authorize vaccines and medicines against Covid-19, in addition to authorization to import supplies related to the fight against coronavirus. that have been released by the Agency.

Another request from the folder dealt with carrying out diagnostic tests for Covid, available in pharmacies.

The National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass) is now negotiating with the Ministry alternatives for exiting the state of emergency, creating a kind of transition to the end of Espin, within a period of at least 90 days. During this period, the secretariats will organize themselves to adapt to the new standard.

It is worth remembering that states and municipalities have the autonomy to determine how they will adopt measures to combat the pandemic based on criteria of local statistics on vaccination and the number of new infected. Therefore, the federal government’s regulations serve as a guide to standardize these confrontation measures.

In a press conference this Monday (18), Queiroga said that no public policy will be interrupted with the publication of the decree.

“There needs to be a transition so that we do not have a loss in health care. I want to emphasize that no public health policy will be interrupted. None, absolutely none, because all of them were instituted by the federal government through the Ministry of Health”, he said during a press conference.

Has the WHO decreed the end of the pandemic?

The WHO still considers the period of combating the virus as one of maximum attention. That’s why we are not yet in what would be considered a period of end of the pandemic, the so-called “endemic”.

The WHO Emergency Committee claims that the coronavirus still affects the health of populations around the world and poses an ongoing risk of international spread. In a meeting last Wednesday (13), the Organization expressed concern about the loosening of sanitary measures promoted by governments.

In the United States, for example, the Public Health emergency is renewed every three months and on Wednesday (13) it was resumed for another 3-month cycle. The Brazilian government’s measure, however, goes against what is being adopted in the world at the moment.

Epicenter of the pandemic, in 2020, the China goes through a severe lockdown to control the growth in the number of daily cases and prevent the death of the country’s citizens. India and South Korea are other examples of countries whose infected rates are on the rise at the moment.

know more

+ New Montana: 3rd generation of Chevrolet pickup arrives in 2023

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit scam

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Monster Ichthyosaur’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat