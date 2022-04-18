UNMISSSIBLE | iPhone 11 is at its lowest price in history for a LIMITED time

The iPhone 11 is the perfect device for those who want the best that Apple has to offer in terms of technology and without breaking the bank. It is on sale at Magazine Luiza, coming out at the lowest historical value according to the Zoom price comparator.

Furthermore, there is a discount coupon which can be highlighted via the link below.

About iPhone 11

The iPhone 11 remains one of Apple’s best smartphones for anyone looking for a branded device. It has several of the company’s most innovative technologies, such as facial recognition unlocking using Face ID and the screen taking up almost the entire front of the phone, with no border at the bottom.

The cell phone comes equipped with the A13 Bionic processor combined with the iOS operating system, it maintains the company’s good history of making powerful phones capable of smoothly running all applications and games available on the App Store. You are also guaranteed that you will receive updates for many years and you won’t have to change your device because it becomes incompatible with newer apps. This is one of Apple’s main differentiators from competitors.

Compared to older models, the iPhone 11 also stands out for having a dual set of cameras on the back, one of which is an ultrawide sensor for taking pictures with an expanded field of view. The cameras also have a night mode and an artificial intelligence-enhanced post-processing that guarantees great results even in low-light locations.

historical lowest price

This is the lowest historical value for the iPhone 11 64GB according to Zoom’s price comparator, so it’s worth taking advantage of the promotion. You can check the price history of the last 40 days in the image below:

Check the price of the iPhone 11 in the last 40 days according to Zoom

IMPORTANT: Price changes can happen at any time and are not under the control of the Canaltech. The total amount may change according to your location, considering shipping and possible taxes. If you make a purchase, the Canaltech maybe receive a commission for the sale.

Enter Canaltech Offers and make your money earn more

With prices in Brazil increasingly expensive, the only way to save money is to keep an eye on promotions in Brazilian and international stores. The problem is that the large number of brands and payment terms makes it almost impossible to keep up with all the offers that appear daily in the country.

To make your life easier, the Canaltech Offers team searches incessantly for all the bargains on the internet and gathers the best prices in one place: on your smartphone. No more wasting time and money, join our groups of offers and start saving in the blink of an eye.