Sports

URT thrashed 8-0 by Ferroviria in Serie D debut

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius2 days ago
0 0 5 minutes read

rail
photo: Tiago Pavini/Divulgao/Ferroviria S/A

Ferroviria did not forgive and thrashed URT 8-0 in the Serie D debut, at Fonte Luminosa, in Araraquara

Relegated in the Campeonato Mineiro, URT debuted very poorly in Serie D of the Brazilian Championship. The Patos de Minas team was thrashed 8-0 by Ferroviria, this Sunday, at Estdio Fonte Luminosa, in Araraquara-SP, for the first round of Group A6.

Photos of Ferroviria’s 8-0 victory over URT in Serie D

rail
Ferroviria won with three goals from Michel, two from Welinton Torro (ex-Cruzeiro), one from Bruno Xavier, one from Tony (ex-America) and one from Jhoninha – photo: Tiago Pavini/Ferroviria SA
rail
Ferroviria won with three goals from Michel, two from Welinton Torro (ex-Cruzeiro), one from Bruno Xavier, one from Tony (ex-America) and one from Jhoninha – photo: Tiago Pavini/Ferroviria SA
rail
Ferroviria won with three goals from Michel, two from Welinton Torro (ex-Cruzeiro), one from Bruno Xavier, one from Tony (ex-America) and one from Jhoninha – photo: Tiago Pavini/Ferroviria SA
rail
Ferroviria won with three goals from Michel, two from Welinton Torro (ex-Cruzeiro), one from Bruno Xavier, one from Tony (ex-America) and one from Jhoninha – photo: Tiago Pavini/Ferroviria SA
rail
Ferroviria won with three goals from Michel, two from Welinton Torro (ex-Cruzeiro), one from Bruno Xavier, one from Tony (ex-America) and one from Jhoninha – photo: Tiago Pavini/Ferroviria SA
rail
Ferroviria won with three goals from Michel, two from Welinton Torro (ex-Cruzeiro), one from Bruno Xavier, one from Tony (ex-America) and one from Jhoninha – photo: Tiago Pavini/Ferroviria SA
rail
Ferroviria won with three goals from Michel, two from Welinton Torro (ex-Cruzeiro), one from Bruno Xavier, one from Tony (ex-America) and one from Jhoninha – photo: Tiago Pavini/Ferroviria SA
rail
Ferroviria won with three goals from Michel, two from Welinton Torro (ex-Cruzeiro), one from Bruno Xavier, one from Tony (ex-America) and one from Jhoninha – photo: Tiago Pavini/Ferroviria SA
rail
Ferroviria won with three goals from Michel, two from Welinton Torro (ex-Cruzeiro), one from Bruno Xavier, one from Tony (ex-America) and one from Jhoninha – photo: Tiago Pavini/Ferroviria SA
rail
Ferroviria won with three goals from Michel, two from Welinton Torro (ex-Cruzeiro), one from Bruno Xavier, one from Tony (ex-America) and one from Jhoninha – photo: Tiago Pavini/Ferroviria SA
rail
Ferroviria won with three goals from Michel, two from Welinton Torro (ex-Cruzeiro), one from Bruno Xavier, one from Tony (ex-America) and one from Jhoninha – photo: Tiago Pavini/Ferroviria SA
rail
Ferroviria won with three goals from Michel, two from Welinton Torro (ex-Cruzeiro), one from Bruno Xavier, one from Tony (ex-America) and one from Jhoninha – photo: Tiago Pavini/Ferroviria SA
rail
Ferroviria won with three goals from Michel, two from Welinton Torro (ex-Cruzeiro), one from Bruno Xavier, one from Tony (ex-America) and one from Jhoninha – photo: Tiago Pavini/Ferroviria SA
rail
Ferroviria won with three goals from Michel, two from Welinton Torro (ex-Cruzeiro), one from Bruno Xavier, one from Tony (ex-America) and one from Jhoninha – photo: Tiago Pavini/Ferroviria SA
rail
Ferroviria won with three goals from Michel, two from Welinton Torro (ex-Cruzeiro), one from Bruno Xavier, one from Tony (ex-America) and one from Jhoninha – photo: Tiago Pavini/Ferroviria SA
rail
Ferroviria won with three goals from Michel, two from Welinton Torro (ex-Cruzeiro), one from Bruno Xavier, one from Tony (ex-America) and one from Jhoninha – photo: Tiago Pavini/Ferroviria SA
rail
Ferroviria won with three goals from Michel, two from Welinton Torro (ex-Cruzeiro), one from Bruno Xavier, one from Tony (ex-America) and one from Jhoninha – photo: Tiago Pavini/Ferroviria SA
rail
Ferroviria won with three goals from Michel, two from Welinton Torro (ex-Cruzeiro), one from Bruno Xavier, one from Tony (ex-America) and one from Jhoninha – photo: Tiago Pavini/Ferroviria SA
rail
Ferroviria won with three goals from Michel, two from Welinton Torro (ex-Cruzeiro), one from Bruno Xavier, one from Tony (ex-America) and one from Jhoninha – photo: Tiago Pavini/Ferroviria SA
rail
Ferroviria won with three goals from Michel, two from Welinton Torro (ex-Cruzeiro), one from Bruno Xavier, one from Tony (ex-America) and one from Jhoninha – photo: Tiago Pavini/Ferroviria SA
rail
Ferroviria won with three goals from Michel, two from Welinton Torro (ex-Cruzeiro), one from Bruno Xavier, one from Tony (ex-America) and one from Jhoninha – photo: Tiago Pavini/Ferroviria SA
rail
Ferroviria won with three goals from Michel, two from Welinton Torro (ex-Cruzeiro), one from Bruno Xavier, one from Tony (ex-America) and one from Jhoninha – photo: Tiago Pavini/Ferroviria SA
rail
Ferroviria won with three goals from Michel, two from Welinton Torro (ex-Cruzeiro), one from Bruno Xavier, one from Tony (ex-America) and one from Jhoninha – photo: Tiago Pavini/Ferroviria SA
rail
Ferroviria won with three goals from Michel, two from Welinton Torro (ex-Cruzeiro), one from Bruno Xavier, one from Tony (ex-America) and one from Jhoninha – photo: Tiago Pavini/Ferroviria SA
rail
Ferroviria won with three goals from Michel, two from Welinton Torro (ex-Cruzeiro), one from Bruno Xavier, one from Tony (ex-America) and one from Jhoninha – photo: Tiago Pavini/Ferroviria SA
rail
Ferroviria won with three goals from Michel, two from Welinton Torro (ex-Cruzeiro), one from Bruno Xavier, one from Tony (ex-America) and one from Jhoninha – photo: Tiago Pavini/Ferroviria SA
rail
Ferroviria won with three goals from Michel, two from Welinton Torro (ex-Cruzeiro), one from Bruno Xavier, one from Tony (ex-America) and one from Jhoninha – photo: Tiago Pavini/Ferroviria SA
rail
Ferroviria won with three goals from Michel, two from Welinton Torro (ex-Cruzeiro), one from Bruno Xavier, one from Tony (ex-America) and one from Jhoninha – photo: Tiago Pavini/Ferroviria SA
rail
Ferroviria won with three goals from Michel, two from Welinton Torro (ex-Cruzeiro), one from Bruno Xavier, one from Tony (ex-America) and one from Jhoninha – photo: Tiago Pavini/Ferroviria SA
rail
Ferroviria won with three goals from Michel, two from Welinton Torro (ex-Cruzeiro), one from Bruno Xavier, one from Tony (ex-America) and one from Jhoninha – photo: Tiago Pavini/Ferroviria SA
rail
Ferroviria won with three goals from Michel, two from Welinton Torro (ex-Cruzeiro), one from Bruno Xavier, one from Tony (ex-America) and one from Jhoninha – photo: Tiago Pavini/Ferroviria SA
rail
Ferroviria won with three goals from Michel, two from Welinton Torro (ex-Cruzeiro), one from Bruno Xavier, one from Tony (ex-America) and one from Jhoninha – photo: Tiago Pavini/Ferroviria SA
rail
Ferroviria won with three goals from Michel, two from Welinton Torro (ex-Cruzeiro), one from Bruno Xavier, one from Tony (ex-America) and one from Jhoninha – photo: Tiago Pavini/Ferroviria SA

The team from the interior of São Paulo won with three from Michel, two from Welinton Torro (ex-Cruzeiro), one from Bruno Xavier, one from Tony (ex-America) and one from Jhoninha. There were two goals from Ferroviria in the initial stage and six in the second half.

With the result, Ferroviria took the lead in the group, with three points and the best balance soared. Consequently, the URT is the flashlight.

The Minas Gerais club will try their hand at Serie D next Saturday, at 4 pm, when they host Nova Vencia-ES at the Zama Maciel Stadium, in Patos de Minas. Ferroviria, in turn, will visit Bahia de Feira de Santana on Sunday, at 4 pm, at Arena Cajueiro.

Bad time

URT was lantern in the Campeonato Mineiro, with only seven points, and fell to Module II. Due to the bad campaign, the club fired coach Paulo Cezar Catanoce and hired Ricardo Severo for the Serie D dispute.

The club also promoted a deep reformulation in the squad and announced 24 reinforcements for the Brazilian Championship. The changes were made through a partnership with AIR Sports Agency, a company focused on managing the careers of athletes and coaches.

Source link

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius2 days ago
0 0 5 minutes read
Photo of Cornelius

Cornelius

Related Articles

And now, Textor? Al Duhail issues a statement that could thwart Botafogo’s plans by Luís Castro

February 23, 2022

Journalist details why Grupo City chose Bahia in Brazil; see the reasons

March 15, 2022

FIFA confirms the release of foreigners working in Russia and Ukraine | international football

March 7, 2022

Prediction: Manchester United vs Tottenham

March 12, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button