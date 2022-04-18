URT thrashed 8-0 by Ferroviria in Serie D debut

photo: Tiago Pavini/Divulgao/Ferroviria S/A Ferroviria did not forgive and thrashed URT 8-0 in the Serie D debut, at Fonte Luminosa, in Araraquara

The Patos de Minas team was thrashed 8-0 by Ferroviria, this Sunday, at Estdio Fonte Luminosa, in Araraquara-SP, for the first round of Group A6.

The team from the interior of São Paulo won with three from Michel, two from Welinton Torro (ex-Cruzeiro), one from Bruno Xavier, one from Tony (ex-America) and one from Jhoninha. There were two goals from Ferroviria in the initial stage and six in the second half.

With the result, Ferroviria took the lead in the group, with three points and the best balance soared. Consequently, the URT is the flashlight.

The Minas Gerais club will try their hand at Serie D next Saturday, at 4 pm, when they host Nova Vencia-ES at the Zama Maciel Stadium, in Patos de Minas. Ferroviria, in turn, will visit Bahia de Feira de Santana on Sunday, at 4 pm, at Arena Cajueiro.

Bad time

URT was lantern in the Campeonato Mineiro, with only seven points, and fell to Module II. Due to the bad campaign, the club fired coach Paulo Cezar Catanoce and hired Ricardo Severo for the Serie D dispute.

The club also promoted a deep reformulation in the squad and announced 24 reinforcements for the Brazilian Championship. The changes were made through a partnership with AIR Sports Agency, a company focused on managing the careers of athletes and coaches.