US futures fall and Asian markets close mixed despite better-than-expected China GDP: today’s market highlights

Coming back from the long holiday, US stock futures operate lower, while Asian stocks closed mixed on Monday (18), with investors preparing for a week full of corporate results ahead and mixed indicators in China.

Bank of America reports its quarterly results today before the market opens. IBM, Procter and Gamble, Travelers, Dow Inc, Johnson and Johnson, American Express and Verizon also report their numbers this week.

Investors will be listening to companies’ future directions, especially for comments on how they are dealing with rising costs.

On indicators, Chinese economic data was mixed – while first-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) growth was above expectations, but recent lockdowns have dampened expectations. Retail sales fell in March for the first time since 2020. China cut its reserve requirement rate last Friday but refrained from lowering interest rates in a cautious approach to easing its monetary policy.

The highlight of the week is the Beige Book, a report on the economic conditions of the Federal Reserve, the Central Bank of the United States. The document will be released on Wednesday (20), the eve of a holiday here in Brazil, and may give some indication of the US monetary authority’s next steps in relation to interest rates.

In Brazil, the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, announced last night (17) the end of the Public Health Emergency of National Importance (Espin) of covid-19, decreed in February 2020 by the federal government. In the coming days, the ministry will edit an act regulating the decision, annulling the ordinance that anchored the measures to combat the pandemic in the country.

On the corporate side, the earnings season for the first quarter of 2022 begins. The first to report a balance sheet will be Usiminas (USIM5): the numbers will be released on Wednesday (20), before the market opens, and the conference call with the company executives is scheduled for the same day.

U.S

US futures fell this morning, ahead of a week with several companies releasing quarterly reports. Investors will be attentive to future guidance, especially for comments on how companies are dealing with rising costs.

See the performance of futures markets:

Dow Jones Future (USA), -0.19%

S&P 500 Futures (US), -0.35%

Nasdaq Future (USA), -0.47%

Asia

Asian markets ended mixed as investors reacted to the release of economic data from China, including the first quarter gross domestic product figures.

Chinese GDP grew at a stronger-than-expected pace in the first quarter of 2022. GDP rose 4.8% between January and March, above expectations for a 4.4% year-on-year increase.

Retail sales in March, however, were down 3.5%, more than expected, compared with a year earlier.

Shanghai SE (China), -0.49%

Nikkei (Japan), -1.08%

Hang Seng Index (Hong Kong), +0.67%

Kospi (South Korea), -0.11%

Europe

European markets are closed this Monday (18) due to the Easter holiday.

FTSE 100 (UK), closed for public holidays

DAX (Germany), closed for public holidays

CAC 40 (France), closed for public holidays

FTSE MIB (Italy), closed for public holidays

commodities

Oil prices fell on Monday, despite rising fears about tight global supplies, as the deepening crisis in Ukraine raised the prospect of heavier Western sanctions on Russia, the main exporter.

WTI oil, -0.47% at $106.44 a barrel

Brent crude, -0.50% at $111.14 a barrel

Iron ore traded on the Dalian Exchange rose +0.88% to 922 yuan, equivalent to US$144.80

Bitcoin

Bitcoin, -3.67% at $38,914.58 (from 24 hours ago)

2. Schedule

The shorter week due to the Tiradentes holiday, which closes the Brazilian Stock Exchange on Thursday, is weak in indicators, but it starts with attention focused here on the participation of the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, today (3:30 pm) , in an IMF panel, after his comments on inflation deflated the chances of the Selic rate tightening cycle ending in May, at 12.75%.

In Brazil, IPC-S and IGP-10 (8:00 am) are still available. Then there is the trade balance (15:00h).

Brazil

8:00 am: weekly IPC-S

8:00 am: IGP-10 monthly

3pm: Weekly balance

15:30: Speech by Campos Neto at the IMF panel

USA

11am: Residential housing market index

3. Guedes plans to sell Brazil as a ‘safe haven’ for investment

Economy Minister Paulo Guedes is going to the US to sell the idea that Brazil is a “safe harbor” to receive investments. This Sunday, the 17th, the minister begins a series of commitments with finance ministers and must reconcile the agenda to meet with private investors, bankers and businessmen.

Tenth year with bills in red

The Ministry of Economy has proposed a primary deficit target of up to R$65.9 billion for 2023, according to the 2023 PLDO, sent to Congress yesterday. The primary deficit indicates how much the government should spend above the year’s revenue, not counting public debt expenditures.

To honor this additional amount, the Union will have to issue more debt. Once the result is confirmed, this will be the tenth consecutive year of a hole in the public accounts. The trajectory of fiscal deficits began in 2014.

Congress raises spending by BRL 25.5 billion

A fiscal bomb of approximately R$25.5 billion can be triggered this year with projects approved in the National Congress or that are in an advanced stage of discussion behind the scenes, as calculated by economist Marcos Mendes, an associate researcher at Insper, passed on to Estadão.

The cost has an impact on the spending ceiling, a rule that limits the growth of government spending to inflation and that was changed last year to increase electoral interest spending. The current limit, even though it has already been expanded, is not enough to accommodate the measures approved by parliamentarians.

President Jair Bolsonaro has vetoed some measures with a fiscal impact, alleging lack of compensation and conflict with the interests of the Executive, but there is a threat that the vetoes will be overturned in Congress. For economist Marcos Mendes, one of the creators of the ceiling, the situation increases the pressure for a new flexibilization of the fiscal limit this year.

PT triggers TSE against Bolsonaro’s motorcycle rider

The PT’s leadership decided to sue the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) yesterday (17) on the understanding that President Jair Bolsonaro practiced “extemporaneous electoral propaganda”.

The representation refers to the “motociata” held last Friday, in São Paulo. On the occasion, Bolsonaro gathered about 3,700 motorcycles on the Bandeirantes Highway, which had to be closed for government supporters to pass through.

4. Covid

Last Sunday (17), Brazil recorded 18 deaths and 2,243 cases of covid-19 in 24 hours, according to information from the consortium of press vehicles, at 20:00.

The moving average of Covid deaths in 7 days in Brazil stood at 100, down 49% compared to the level of 14 days earlier.

The moving average of new cases in seven days was 14,272, which represents a decrease of 34% compared to the level of 14 days before.

It reached 162,579,869 people fully immunized against Covid in Brazil, equivalent to 75.68% of the population.

The number of people who took at least the first dose of vaccines reached 176,424,885 people, which represents 82.12% of the population.

The booster dose was given to 83,024,537 people, or 38.65% of the population.

5. Corporate Radar

Inter (BIDI11)

Inter (BIDI11) resumed corporate reorganization to migrate the shareholding base to Inter&Co, to be listed on Nasdaq, in New York.

According to a statement, for every 6 common and/or preferred shares issued by Inter, 1 redeemable PN issued by HoldFin will be delivered, that is, 0.16666666667 Redeemable PN will be delivered for each 1 common or preferred share issued by Inter. For every 2 Inter units, 1 HoldFin Redeemable PN will be delivered.

The bank’s cash-out will be limited to R$1.13 billion, equivalent to 10% of Inter’s total outstanding shares, to shareholders until April 15.

Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4)

Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) informs that it has completed the global bond buyback offer made by its wholly-owned subsidiary Petrobras Global Finance BV (PGF).

The total amount paid to investors was US$ 1.966 billion, considering the prices offered by the state-owned company and excluding interest capitalized up to the settlement date.

Voucher (VALE3)

Vale (VALE3) has approved the construction of a railway bridge over the Tocantins River, in Marabá, Pará, a project scheduled to start in 2027 with a total investment of US$ 830 million, according to a 20F report, sent by the mining company to the Securities and Exchange. Commission (SEC), the US capital market regulator.

According to the document, the project was approved in March this year and will increase the capacity of Estrada de Ferro Carajás (EFC), improving the flow of rail traffic and mitigating business risks. The project includes a second road bridge for vehicle traffic, which will reinforce the connection between the Southeast of the State of Pará and the northern Brazilian coast.

Santander (SANB11)

The Board of Directors of Santander (SANB11) approved the distribution of BRL 1 billion in interest on equity (JCP), corresponding to BRL 0.12778903390 per common share, BRL 0.14056793729 per preferred share and BRL 0, 26835697119 per Unit.

Interim dividends in the amount of R$700 million were also approved, equivalent to R$0.08945232373 per common share, R$0.09839755610 per preferred share and R$0.18784987983 per Unit.

Security Box (CXSE3)

Caixa Seguridade approved the distribution of additional dividends related to the result for the year 2021, in the amount of R$887.3 million, equivalent to R$0.295790341 per share.

Dividends will be paid on April 29, 2022 and will be based on the April 20, 2022 shareholding position.

