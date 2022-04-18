US: South Carolina mall shooting leaves 12 injured

According to local police, the incident is not being considered a random act of violence, but rather stemming from ‘some kind of conflict’ between a group of armed individuals who knew each other.

Reproduction/Twitter/@ColumbiaPDSC Columbia Police Arrested Three People Involved in Shopping Mall Shooting



Twelve people were injured this Saturday, 16, during a shooting in a mall located in Columbia, in South Carolinaus U.S. According to local police, the incident is not being considered a random act of violence, but rather stemming from “some kind of conflict” between a group of armed individuals who knew each other, which would rule out an attack. “We can confirm that people were injured during the incident — they are receiving medical attention. The extent of injuries is currently unknown,” police said in a tweet. “Police officers are evacuating the mall and getting people to safety.”

Columbia Police Chief William Holbrook said the victims ranged in age from 15 to 73, with 10 being shot and two injured trying to get out of the melee. Also according to the police officer, three people were arrested for participating in the incident – ​​all were carrying weapons when they were arrested. Local media reported a strong presence of police and emergency personnel at the mall, about 16 kilometers north of Columbia, the state capital.