Vaccination against Covid: almost 163 million people are fully immunized; 83.7 took the booster shot | vaccines

The data from the consortium of press vehicles this Monday (18) show that 162,950,559 Brazilians are fully immunized when taking the second dose or the single dose of vaccines. This number represents 75.85% of the country’s total population. The booster dose was given in 83,784,343 people, which corresponds to 39% of the population.

The population 5 years of age and older (i.e., the vaccinable population) that is partially immunized is 88.33% and the population aged 5 years and over who is fully immunized is 81.41%. The booster dose was given in 51.79% of the population aged 18 years and over, the age group that can currently receive booster vaccinations.

in total, 11,523,896 doses were given to children, who are partially immunized. This number represents almost 56.21% of the population in this age group who took the first dose. Still on this track, 4,690,164 are fully immunized when taking the second dose of vaccines, which corresponds to 22.88% of the population of this group.

The survey is the result of a partnership of the consortium of press vehicles, formed by g1“O Globo”, “Extra”, “O Estado de S.Paulo”, “Folha de S.Paulo” and UOL. Vaccination data began to be monitored as of January 21.