Vaccination against covid made it possible to manage fish in the Amazon

Vaccination against Covid-19 helped to increase the amount of pirarucu caught with sustainable management in the Middle Solimões region, in Amazonas.

Frightened by the health crisis in the state, one of the most affected by the new coronavirus, part of the communities that live from fishing management isolated themselves in 2020, especially the older ones, as explained by the coordinator of the fishing management projects of the Complexo de Pantaleão Lakes, Raimundo Queiroz.

Fishing with management is a technique that establishes quotas to remove fish from rivers in a way that does not put the animals at risk of extinction.

In 2020, fishermen from the municipalities that are part of the Mamirauá and Amanã reserves, in Amazonas, managed to fish 85% of the quota established for Pirarucu, which is the main species traded in the region. In 2021, with the advance of vaccination, the fishermen sold 94% of the quota forecast for the year, making the billing reach 3 million and 500 thousand reais for the approximately 950 people who work with fisheries management.

The coordinator of the Management Program of the Manirauá Institute, an entity that provides technical assistance to fishermen, Ana Cláudia, pointed out that the revenue was not higher only because the fishing of other species, such as tambaqui, was harmed by the emergence of Hall’s disease, known as black urine disease.

With the outbreak of black urine disease overcoming, and the increase in the quota for Pirarucu from 9,000 to 13,000 fish that can be extracted from the reserves this year, the expectation is to further increase the income of fishermen in the Middle Solimões.