Vaccination against Covid: more than 530 thousand Acreans are fully immunized; 4,800 children took the 2nd dose | Acre

Vaccination against Covid: more than 530 thousand Acreans are fully immunized; 4,800 children took the 2nd dose
Data from the Ministry of Health’s “SUS Vacinometer” this Monday (18) show that 534,201 residents of Acre are fully immunized when taking the second dose or a single dose of vaccines. This number represents 77.3% of the vaccinable population in the state over 12 years old.
THE booster dose was administered to 181,349 peoplewhich corresponds to 31.2% of the population aged over 18 years.
With regard to the population aged between 5 and 11 years old, the balance shows that only 37,597 took the first dose of the immunizer, which represents about 31.2% of the public, which is 120,654 throughout the state.
Only 4% of the group of children is fully immunized, that is, received both doses of the immunizing agent, with a total of 4,813. The booster dose was given to 17 people aged between 5 and 11 years and five received the additional dose.
The data also point out that 610,330 Acreans, aged over 12 years, received the first dose of the vaccine against Covid-19. The number represents a percentage of 88.3% of the vaccinated population. In addition, 18,654 people received the additional dose of the immunizer.
Check below the vaccination data by municipality:
Immunization schedule of the vaccinated population over 12 years of age in the municipalities of Acre — Photo: Reproduction/Vacinómetro SUS
Since the beginning of the pandemic, in March 2020, 124,354 people have been infected by the new coronavirus in Acre until this Sunday (17), according to a bulletin from the Secretary of Health of Acre (Sesacre). Statewide, 1,996 people lost their lives to the disease.
The state has 10 people hospitalized in referral hospitals, of which five are positive for the new coronavirus.
The incidence rate per 100,000 inhabitants is 16,952, while the lethality rate – the number of deaths within the confirmed numbers of the disease – is 1.6%. The mortality rate in the state is 272 per 100,000 inhabitants.
