Health

Vaccination against Covid: more than 530 thousand Acreans are fully immunized; 4,800 children took the 2nd dose | Acre

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius1 day ago
0 0 2 minutes read

Data from the Ministry of Health’s “SUS Vacinometer” this Monday (18) show that 534,201 residents of Acre are fully immunized when taking the second dose or a single dose of vaccines. This number represents 77.3% of the vaccinable population in the state over 12 years old.

THE booster dose was administered to 181,349 peoplewhich corresponds to 31.2% of the population aged over 18 years.

With regard to the population aged between 5 and 11 years old, the balance shows that only 37,597 took the first dose of the immunizer, which represents about 31.2% of the public, which is 120,654 throughout the state.

Only 4% of the group of children is fully immunized, that is, received both doses of the immunizing agent, with a total of 4,813. The booster dose was given to 17 people aged between 5 and 11 years and five received the additional dose.

The data also point out that 610,330 Acreans, aged over 12 years, received the first dose of the vaccine against Covid-19. The number represents a percentage of 88.3% of the vaccinated population. In addition, 18,654 people received the additional dose of the immunizer.

Check below the vaccination data by municipality:

Immunization schedule of the vaccinated population over 12 years of age in the municipalities of Acre — Photo: Reproduction/Vacinómetro SUS

Since the beginning of the pandemic, in March 2020, 124,354 people have been infected by the new coronavirus in Acre until this Sunday (17), according to a bulletin from the Secretary of Health of Acre (Sesacre). Statewide, 1,996 people lost their lives to the disease.

  • MOVING AVERAGE: in which states deaths are rising, stable or falling

Covid death records month by month in Acre

Data are from January to December 2021 and January 2022

Source: Sesacre

The state has 10 people hospitalized in referral hospitals, of which five are positive for the new coronavirus.

The incidence rate per 100,000 inhabitants is 16,952, while the lethality rate – the number of deaths within the confirmed numbers of the disease – is 1.6%. The mortality rate in the state is 272 per 100,000 inhabitants.

See the new cases registered month by month in Acre

January 2021 to December 2021 and January 2022

Source: Sesacre

Review the newspapers of Acre

Source link

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius1 day ago
0 0 2 minutes read
Photo of Cornelius

Cornelius

Related Articles

E-cigarette can trigger brain and heart damage

4 days ago

Study shows COVID-19 can trigger inflammation, not the vaccine

2 weeks ago

FMS announces new vaccination schedules against Covid-19; check dates

4 weeks ago

Wellness #133: War Affects Your Mental Health: How to Deal with It and How to Explain It to Children | podcast

March 9, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button