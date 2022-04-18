VAR audio reveals criteria to validate Goiás’ goal over Palmeiras: ‘Accidental shock’

The CBF released the audio of the video referee referring to the goal of the Goiás over the palm trees at the 1-1 tie between teams last Saturday (16), for the second round of Brazilian. The bid was checked for an alleged foul and the referee explained the criteria for validation.

in the bid in question (see the video that opens the article), forward Pedro Raul kicked the ball in the small area and, before it filled the Palmeiras net, midfielder Caio Vinícius gave a cart that ended up hitting Weverton. The goalkeeper called for a free kick.

After checking the VAR, responsible Daniel Nobre Bins warns the field referee, Braulio da Silva Machado, that there was an accidental collision and that, therefore, the goal was legal and the field decision should be upheld.

– There was a possible foul at Weverton, they both miss, the ball passes and the collision is accidental afterwards. The field decision follows, a goal is legal – said Bins.

The move generated revolt on the side of the Palmeiras who asked for the annulment of the goal. In addition, referee commentators also explained that the goal should have been disallowed by Caio’s foul at Weverton. Check out all the reviews here.