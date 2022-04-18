Sports

VAR audio reveals criteria to validate Goiás’ goal over Palmeiras: ‘Accidental shock’

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius1 day ago
0 0 1 minute read

The CBF released the audio of the video referee referring to the goal of the Goiás over the palm trees at the 1-1 tie between teams last Saturday (16), for the second round of Brazilian. The bid was checked for an alleged foul and the referee explained the criteria for validation.

GALLERY

> PERFORMANCES: With Ron on a hero’s night, Palmeiras starts a draw at the end

TABLE

> Click here and check out the complete schedule of the Brasileirão 2022!

in the bid in question (see the video that opens the article), forward Pedro Raul kicked the ball in the small area and, before it filled the Palmeiras net, midfielder Caio Vinícius gave a cart that ended up hitting Weverton. The goalkeeper called for a free kick.

After checking the VAR, responsible Daniel Nobre Bins warns the field referee, Braulio da Silva Machado, that there was an accidental collision and that, therefore, the goal was legal and the field decision should be upheld.

– There was a possible foul at Weverton, they both miss, the ball passes and the collision is accidental afterwards. The field decision follows, a goal is legal – said Bins.

The move generated revolt on the side of the Palmeiras who asked for the annulment of the goal. In addition, referee commentators also explained that the goal should have been disallowed by Caio’s foul at Weverton. Check out all the reviews here.

Braulio Machado

Braulio validated the goal for Goiás after checking the VAR (Photo: Cesar Greco/SE Palmeiras)

Source link

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius1 day ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Cornelius

Cornelius

Related Articles

In turn, Moto Club beats Chapecoense 3-2 and qualifies for the 2nd phase of the Copa do Brasil

March 2, 2022

Brazil will face Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon in Qatar Cup group G | National Journal

3 weeks ago

Champions: Real Madrid try to come back over PSG, and Manchester City ‘complete the table’ with Sporting | Champions League

March 9, 2022

Medvedev yields upset to Monfils and loses No 1 to Djoko

March 15, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button