Vegan market in the country is driven by meat eaters

In the era of purposeful business, being aligned with causes like respect for animals and the preservation of the environment It’s half way to winning over the public. In Brazil, searches for the term “vegan” increased by 300% between 2016 and 2021, according to the Google Trendsa tool that analyzes interest in certain topics.

More than preaching the exclusive consumption of plant-based foods, the veganism condemns production processes that involve animals. It is a more restricted way of life than that of the lacto-ovo vegetarianfor example, who usually consume eggs, milk and derivatives.

But those who have really moved the sector are the flexitarians. These are people who, while not being vegan or vegetarian, are willing to reduce the consumption of animal protein.

A survey released in 2021 by Euromonitor points out that almost 1 in 4 consumers in the world (23%) try to limit their meat intake: in 2019, this number was 21%. Around here, a survey carried out by Ipec last year showed that 46% of Brazilians already stop eating meat at least once a week of their own volition.

Whether out of love for animals, for health or because they are concerned about the consequences of the emission of greenhouse gases by farming, flexitarians also prefer to buy from brands that claim to be “cruelty-free”.

That’s why Vizzela, from Mogi das Cruzes (SP), presents itself as a manufacturer of vegan cosmetics: it doesn’t use animal raw materials or tests on animals.

A chemist specializing in cosmetology, Aline Waiser, 29, ran a family business of traditional cosmetics and, when creating her own brand, in 2019, she and her partners did not think twice. “I have been in the market for 12 years and I realized that even non-vegan consumers are increasingly looking for cruelty-free products.”

In the first quarter of 2022, Vizzela grew 117% compared to the same period in 2021. The more than 300 items in the catalog are divided into three lines: makeup (70%), nail polish (20%) and skin care (10 %) —No Panda mascara (R$35.90) ​​is the brand’s best seller. According to the entrepreneur, vegan cosmetics have the same performance as traditional ones.

“Suppliers have more and more options for vegan inputs. Some are more expensive, like synthetic wax, which still costs 20% more than beeswax. But I can already make cheap products, with sustainable packaging made in Brazil.”

Taking the most relevant information to the consumer, says Aline, is fundamental in the segment. “Our team is trained to inform the origin of raw materials and even what kind of events we sponsor. These are customers who reject the brand’s association with fashion shows that include leather clothing, for example.”

In the opinion of Gaia Prado, representative in Brazil of Peclers Paris, a trends research agency, the growth of veganism has to do with the need to reconnect with nature and preserve the planet.

“It is not a fad, this trend will remain. But it may change its shape and name, because the market will still change and technologies will advance.” She also says that this change in habits affects all age groups, but especially the younger ones. “It is for the young person who has been left with the bad choices of past generations.”

It was with this growing audience in mind that the publicist from Rio de Janeiro, Celso Fortes, 50, founded Açougue Vegano, in 2016, with his colleague from the gastronomy course Michelle Rodriguez, 35.

“We created dishes like shiitake burgers and spinach drumsticks and decided to start a frozen food company.” The duo prepared 3,500 servings and took to social media to announce the sale. The stock sold out on the first day. “The next day, the Producers Market [na Barra da Tijuca] offered us a space. We’ve been there for five years.”

The Vegan Butcher has grown quite a bit. Today there are eight units, in five states, that serve quick meals and sell frozen foods. Only two are owned, the others are franchises. There are still four units under implementation and the order queue is over 300.

The food is produced in a 400 m² factory in Jacarepaguá, west of Rio, which employs 18 employees. “Before, the snacks were shaped by hand, one by one. Two years ago, we invested R$ 300,000 in production automation and in a cold room, to gain scale”, says Fortes.

Brazil already has a platform for investing in startups in the vegan market. Founded by the Dane Christian Wolthers, 36, residing in Brazil for 12 years, Vegan Business was born in 2018 and has had good results. In January of this year, in the first round of fundraising, Chameleon Sun, a manufacturer of vegan sunscreens, managed to raise BRL 505,000 in 24 minutes.

“We have more than 2,000 people registered, from people linked to the cause who want to see companies grow to investors looking for opportunities.”

