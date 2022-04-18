“Very peladeiro”; commentator analyzes Patrick de Paula’s start at Botafogo and alerts midfielder

This Sunday (17), Botafogo beat Ceará 3-1, away from home, for the 2nd round of the Brazilian Championship, winning their first victory in the return to Serie A. In Luís Castro’s debut, Erison shone, who scored two of Glorioso’s three goals in the match. On the other hand, who still hasn’t fallen in favor of the black and white fans was Patrick de Paula, who started the team for the second game in a row, but didn’t have a performance outside the curve.

During SporTV’s ‘Exchange of Passes’, Maurício Noriega analyzed the beginning of the midfielder’s passage through Botafogo: “If he is to perform the role of an 8 shirt, he will be a player with a little more freedom than he had at Palmeiras . He is an extremely talented player but still very skinny in the sense that he lacks a little more tactical awareness and a little bit more professional awareness,” opined the commentator.

It is worth remembering that Patrick de Paula was the most expensive signing in alvinegra history, as he was bought by Glorioso for €6 million (about R$33 million) from Palmeiras, where he stood out at the beginning of his professional career, but ended up joining the reserve bench last season. In June 2021, the midfielder was fined and removed by the São Paulo team after getting involved in a controversy, when he ended up being spotted by alviverde fans at a clandestine party.

Noriega warned Botafogo’s number 8, stating that Patrick de Paula needs to be aware of his behavior: “He is a player who got into a lot of trouble off the field, nothing too heavy or scandalous, but a certain fascination with his early career success . Football he has. It will depend on how he will face this situation at Botafogo, an opportunity for him to really prove his ability”, concluded the commentator.