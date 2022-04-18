Viola Davis was told she wasn’t pretty enough to star in How to Get Away with Murder

series star How To Get Away with Murder, viola Davis revealed that she was snubbed by other black actors who didn’t think she was pretty enough for the role.

One of the most famous actresses on American television, Viola Davis has starred in dozens of productions, but the series How To Get Away with Murder became one of his biggest hits.

To The New York Timesthe star revealed to have suffered a certain snobbery from her black colleagues:

“A friend told her that he overheard actors and actresses, all black, saying she wasn’t pretty enough to handle it. [do papel em How To Get Away with Murder]”, says the report in the article in the American newspaper.

Years after the series premiered, Viola Davis won a Emmy for his performance in the series, in addition to a Oscar as Best Supporting actress by the movie A Boundary Between Us .

But, going back to the article New York Times, Davis didn’t stop at comments that clearly offended him. This is because the interview took place for the dissemination of his autobiography Finding Me: A Memoir.

Then, other details about life were revealed in addition to reports from some episodes of racism that Davis sufferedespecially during childhood.

In one of the most terrifying moments, the star recalled being chased by classmates from her school while listening to racist slurs. However, the constant attacks did not stop there and the actress was attacked, with students throwing stones at her.

In the American series, actress from life to Annalize Keating, an elite lawyer and professor of one of the most important universalities of law in the United States. But as Keating’s career and life spiral inward, a group of students ends up killing her husband.

But, as if that weren’t enough, the lawyer decides to cover up the crime and the protagonists get into a complicated and dangerous web of crimes and influence.

Currently, all seasons of How To Get Away with Murder are available in the Netflix catalogue.

