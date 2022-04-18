Vítor Pereira reaches ten games at Corinthians with an average better than that of his predecessors; compare | Corinthians

The 3-0 victory over Avaí, last Saturday, marked the tenth game of coach Vítor Pereira in front of Corinthians. After a difficult start, with defeats in classics and fall in the semifinal of Paulistão, the Portuguese is living his best streak of results since arriving at Timão, with three consecutive triumphs – before, he had already defeated Botafogo and Deportivo Cali.

Compared to his predecessors in charge of Corinthians, Vítor Pereira has a better start in terms of results. He had five wins, one draw and four defeats, a 53% success rate. In recent years, the only one to achieve a better average than this was Fábio Carille, in his first stint as the club’s full coach, in 2017. Compare:

Performance in the first ten games Technician wins draws defeats utilization Victor Pereira (2022) 5 1 4 53% Sylvinho (2021) two 5 3 36% Vagner Mancini (2020) 4 3 3 50% Tiago Nunes (2020) 4 two 4 46% Fábio Carille (2019 – 2nd season) 3 4 3 43% Jair Ventura (2018) two 3 5 30% Osmar Loss (2018) 3 3 4 40% Fábio Carille (2017 – 1st season) 8 1 1 83.3%

It is worth considering that some coaches, like Carille himself, started their time at Corinthians with friendly games and having the opportunity to play pre-season, something that did not happen with Vítor Pereira.

The Portuguese coach debuted against rivals São Paulo, in Morumbi, in a game marked by heavy rain, which ended in 1-0 for the rival. His other nine games were:

5 x 0 Black Bridge

1 x 2 palm trees

1 x 0 Novorizontino

1 x 1 Guarani

1 x 2 Sao Paulo

0x2 Always Ready

3 x 1 Botafogo

1 x 0 Deportivo Cali

3 x 0 Avai

One of the hallmarks of Vítor Pereira’s early work in front of Corinthians has been the casting of the squad, with frequent and numerous changes in the lineup from one game to the next.

So far, the Portuguese has used 27 different players.

as showed the ge last saturday, some characteristics of the coach were evident in these almost two months of work at Timão. He seeks privacy and intensity and also grants autonomy to the members of his coaching staff, who actively participate in training and games.

The next challenge to Vítor Pereira will be on Wednesday, when Corinthians debuts in the Copa do Brasil against Portuguesa-RJ. The first leg of the third phase of the competition takes place at 21:30, at Estádio do Café, in Londrina.

